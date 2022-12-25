Sunday, December 25, 2022
     
COVID-19: PM Modi urges Indians to be 'vigilant' amid rising cases in many countries

PM Modi on COVID-19 cases: The central government has stepped up measures against the virus, with the cases on a rise, especially in China where the lifting of zero-Covid policy has caused a spread of the pandemic.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: December 25, 2022 13:11 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19: PM Modi urges Indians to be 'vigilant' amid rising cases in many countries.

PM Modi on COVID-19 cases: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (December 25) urged people to be vigilant and take proper precautions against COVID-19 pandemic, as he noted that the coronavirus is spreading in many countries including-China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and United States.

In his last 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast of the year 2022, PM Modi said that many people are on a vacation or will go on one during Christmas and New Year. He urged them to follow protocols like- wearing face masks and washing hands to ensure that their enjoyment is not affected adversely by the coronavirus.

The central government has stepped up measures against the virus, with the cases on a rise, especially in China where the lifting of zero-Covid policy has caused a spread of the pandemic.

Modi has also chaired meetings and his government has written to the states to put in place adequate measures to deal with any spurt. The prime minister said the outgoing year, 2022, has been inspirational to India in many ways.

India carved out a special place for itself in the world with its incredible vaccination doses of over 220 crore and the country becoming the fifth largest global economy, he said.

The country also achieved the "magical" export figure of USD 400 billion (one billion=100 crore) and made new strides in space, defence and drone sectors, he added and also highlighted its achievements in sports.

