  4. COVID-19 update: India reports 227 new cases in last 24 hours, active tally rises to 3,424

COVID-19 cases in India: The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 3,424, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: December 25, 2022 10:17 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 227 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry today (December 25), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.80 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,42,989.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 3,424, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 3,397. 

Active cases:

An increase of total 27 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,693. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. 

COVID Vaccination update:

According to the health ministry's website, 220.05 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   10612   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 3 2324330 14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0   66594   296  
4 Assam 0   738065   8035  
5 Bihar 1 839062 12302  
6 Chandigarh 1   98161   1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 7   1163595   14146  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11587   4  
9 Delhi 37 1980585 14  26521  
10 Goa* 16 255036   4013  
11 Gujarat 33 1266462 11043  
12 Haryana 43   1045829 10714  
13 Himachal Pradesh 30 308394 4213  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 15 474602 4785  
15 Jharkhand 0   437236   5331  
16 Karnataka 1241 4030228 13  40307  
17 Kerala*** 1410 6755029 63  71548  
18 Ladakh 2   29177   231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 4   1044138   10776  
21 Maharashtra 136 7987928 35  148415
22 Manipur 0   137773   2149  
23 Meghalaya 0 95158 1624  
24 Mizoram 0   238238   726  
25 Nagaland 0   35204   782  
26 Odisha 101 10  1327232 11  9205  
27 Puducherry 3   173527   1975  
28 Punjab** 28 10  764863 19289  
29 Rajasthan 83 1305698 14  9653  
30 Sikkim 1   43819   499  
31 Tamil Nadu 43   3556256 38049  
32 Telangana 54 837121 4111  
33 Tripura 0   107094   940  
34 Uttarakhand 28 441592 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 55 2104405 23633  
36 West Bengal 49 2096996 21532  
Total# 3424 27  44142989 198  530693
*Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 01 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab-“Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing.
***Assam-Covid data awaited - As communicated by the State.

