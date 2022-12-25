COVID-19 update: India reports 227 new cases in last 24 hours, active tally rises to 3,424

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 227 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry today (December 25), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.80 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,42,989.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 3,424, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 3,397.

Active cases:

An increase of total 27 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,693. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

COVID Vaccination update:

According to the health ministry's website, 220.05 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 BF.7 variant updates: Expect close to 100 million cases, 1 mn deaths in China, say Doctors

ALSO READ: Covid-19: Centre asks states to hold mock drills at health facilities on Dec 27 amid spurt in cases

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 10612 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 3 2 2324330 2 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 66594 296 4 Assam 0 738065 8035 5 Bihar 1 1 839062 1 12302 6 Chandigarh 1 98161 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 7 1163595 14146 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11587 4 9 Delhi 37 4 1980585 14 26521 10 Goa* 16 3 255036 4013 11 Gujarat 33 6 1266462 3 11043 12 Haryana 43 1045829 3 10714 13 Himachal Pradesh 30 4 308394 3 4213 14 Jammu and Kashmir 15 2 474602 4 4785 15 Jharkhand 0 437236 5331 16 Karnataka 1241 3 4030228 13 40307 17 Kerala*** 1410 3 6755029 63 71548 18 Ladakh 2 29177 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 4 1044138 10776 21 Maharashtra 136 2 7987928 35 148415 1 22 Manipur 0 137773 2149 23 Meghalaya 0 2 95158 2 1624 24 Mizoram 0 238238 726 25 Nagaland 0 35204 782 26 Odisha 101 10 1327232 11 9205 27 Puducherry 3 173527 1975 28 Punjab** 28 10 764863 5 19289 29 Rajasthan 83 7 1305698 14 9653 30 Sikkim 1 43819 499 31 Tamil Nadu 43 3556256 7 38049 32 Telangana 54 8 837121 5 4111 33 Tripura 0 107094 940 34 Uttarakhand 28 1 441592 1 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 55 3 2104405 8 23633 36 West Bengal 49 2 2096996 4 21532 Total# 3424 27 44142989 198 530693 1 *Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 01 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab-“Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. ***Assam-Covid data awaited - As communicated by the State.

Latest India News