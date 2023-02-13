Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY New Covid-19 guidelines for flyers effective from today, Check DETAILS

Covid-19: Indian government recently uplifted a few Covid-19 guidelines for the flyers from China and 5 more countries. Amid the decline in the corona cases across the world, the Ministry of Health directed to ease a few protocols for travellers that will be effective from today. Earlier, the Indian government made pre-boarding RT-PCR tests mandatory for flyers from China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and Japan. Now, the government has relaxed the rule of uploading Self-health declarations on the Air-Suvidha App.

As the world has witnessed a sharp decline in the number of covid-cases, the centre has uplifted a few of Covid-19 guidelines for travellers travelling from or through China and the other 5 countries.

New Covid-19 guidelines for the flyers

Recently Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal mentioning the effective date for the new Covid-19 guidelines for the flyers. As per the letter of Rajesh Bhushan, the centre in lieu of declining corona cases has decided to uplift the current mandate of pre-departure Covid-19 testing (which was to be taken not more than 72 hours before the commencement of the journey). In addition to this, the Self-health declaration on 'Air Suvidha' has been also relaxed.

However, travellers must note that the union health ministry will keep monitoring the emerging variants. With this, the ministry will continue random Covid-19 testing of 2 per cent of all flyers coming to India. Earlier, the random testing of the travellers was stopped in November but it came into effect again on December 24 after the careful consideration of the government over the rising covid-19 cases in China and neighbouring countries.

The new Covid-19 guidelines highlighted by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan have been made effective from 11 AM today (February 13).

