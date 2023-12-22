COVID-19: Kerala records 265 fresh cases, one death in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Amid the growing threat of the new variant of the coronavirus, Kerala reported 265 fresh cases and one death in the last 24 hours. According to the health ministry data, the total number of active COVID cases is recorded at 2,997 in the country. Of the 328 coronavirus infections reported nationwide till 8 am today, 265 were from Kerala. With one death reported in the state, the total number of people who have died due to coronavirus in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,060, as per the data.

State's covid cases report

The number of people who were cured, discharged, or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 275. With that, the total number of cases under this category rose to 68,37,689 till date. The state reported 300 new COVID-19 infections and three deaths due to the disease on Thursday, December 21.

Earlier this week, state health minister Veena George reassured the people of the state that despite the rise in COVID cases in Kerala, there is no cause for alarm. The hospitals are adequately equipped to manage virus infections, she added.

India reports over 600 cases

According to the Union health ministry data, the country recorded 640 fresh cases on Friday. The country's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,07,212). The death toll climbed to 5,33,328 with one more fatality reported from Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,70,887. The national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

No RT-PCR testing mandatory at airports as of now

Meanwhile, official sources in the health ministry said that there is no plan so far to make RT-PCR testing for COVID-19 mandatory at Airports for travellers in the country. "Currently there is no plan so far to make RT-PCR testing for Covid mandatory at airports," news agency ANI reported citing official sources. India had issued revised guidelines dropping the requirement for RT-PCR-based testing of a random 2 per cent of travellers entering the country in the month of July.

(With inputs from agencies)

