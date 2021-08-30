Covid-19: Himachal Pradesh completes 100% vaccination of adults with first dose

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shimla: People over 18 years of age stand in a queue to get their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, outside a vaccination center

The inoculation of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine is 100% complete in the state of Himachal Pradesh. State health minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal said that on Saturday, Himachal Pradesh became the first state in the country to complete administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for the 18-plus age group.

Dr. Saizal, speaking to news agency ANI, said, "The state has completed 100 per cent first dose vaccinations in the 18 plus age group and it aims to complete 100 per cent vaccination of both the doses by November 30, 2021."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the efforts of the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh for Covid-19 management and also in the field of vaccination. The state has been doing well right from the beginning," he said.

The health minister also said the state would organize a special virtual event where PM Modi would interact with the beneficiaries and healthcare workers of the state government.

The minister promised that if some people were left out of the vaccination count, it will be investigated and everyone will be vaccinated soon.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,13,122 on Saturday with 209 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 3,575 as six more people succumbed to the disease, a health official said.

Of the latest deaths, two were reported from Chamba and one each from Kangra, Hamirpur, Mandi and Shimla, he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

