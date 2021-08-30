Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Maharashtra: 18 inmates test Covid positive at children's home in Mankhurd

As many as 18 children tested positive for COVID-19 at a children's home in Maharashtra's Mankhurd, an eastern suburb of Mumbai. They were found infected with the virus in three days, a civic official said on Sunday. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), all children have been shifted to an isolation ward at a COVID centre in Vashi Naka.

"Eighteen children have tested positive for COVID-19 at a children's home in Mankhurd. All children have been shifted to an isolation ward at a COVID centre in Vashi Naka," BMC said.

Fifteen of these children were found infected on Friday, following which they were shifted to an isolation ward in Chembur, he said.

"One child was detected with the infection on Wednesday and rushed to Shatabdi Hospital. The next day, two more children were found coronavirus positive, while antigen and RT-PCR tests done on Friday found the infection in 15 children, taking the total count to 18.

They have been admitted to a COVID-19 facility," the civic official said.

On Thursday, the Mumbai civic body had said that 22 inmates of a private-run orphanage and boarding school, some of them below 12 years of age, had tested positive.

Besides that, 14 children lodged at a government-run juvenile home - commonly called remand home at Ulhasnagar in Thane district had tested positive for coronavirus, an official had said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's increase in COVID-19 cases continued on Sunday, with the State reporting 4,666 new ones against 3,301 patients being discharged. The active case tally rose to 52,844. As many as 131 deaths pushed the State's cumulative fatalities to 1,37,157.

