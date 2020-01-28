Coronavirus: Air India gets go-ahead to evacuate Indians from Wuhan, formal request made to China

Image Source : PTI (FINAL) Coronavirus: Air India flight to evacuate Indians in Wuhan, formal request made to China

India has formally requested China to facilitate the evacuation of Indians stranded in Wuhan city, the epicentre of coronavirus in China's Hubei province. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday evening made the request to China. Earlier on Tuesday the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved an Air India flight to Wuhan for the purpose of the evacuation of Indians stranded in Wuhan.

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry has urged Indians to avoid non-essential travel to China in view of coronavirus outbreak.

China's death toll from the new viral disease rose to 106, including the first death in Beijing, the Chinese capital, and 24 others in Hubei province, where the first illnesses were detected in December.

The U.S. Consulate in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where authorities cut off most access Jan. 22 in an effort to contain the disease, was preparing to fly its diplomats and some other Americans out of the city on Wednesday. Japan and South Korea said they would send planes to Wuhan this week to evacuate their citizens. France, Mongolia and other governments also planned evacuations.

