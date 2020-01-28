Coronavirus Symptoms: Government sets up 24x7 helpline to address queries

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus helpline: Union Health Minister appeals for self-declartion of symptoms

Coronavirus helpline: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday appealed citizens to call on a national helpline to pass on information about possible coronavirus infection. Dr Harsh Vardhan said that citizens should "self-declare" symptoms that they suspect are similar to those of Novel Coronavirus. The helpline number is +91-11-23978046

Here is Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's complete address to citizens.

Coronavirus outbreak originated in Wuhan city in China. It is suspected that humans contracted the virus from animals including those whose meat is used in non-veg dishes.

Over 400 people in Kerala are under observation for suspected coronavirus, which includes five in hospitals, while the others are at their homes, a Central health official who is currently touring Kerala, said on Tuesday. The leader of the central team which is currently inspecting the arrangements in Kerala set up to deal with the coronavirus threat, Shaukat Ali, said that 436 people are under observation in the state in the wake of the deadly virus taking a heavy toll , in China, where it was first reported.

Sixteen patients in Punjab and two in Haryana have been quarantined on suspicion of having coronavirus, ministers in both the states said on Tuesday. However, one death in Punjab's Amritsar was due swine flu. A 28-year-old man from Mohali in Punjab who had recently returned from China, was admitted to the PGI here after he was diagnosed with symptoms of coronavirus. The blood samples of all the patients have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

