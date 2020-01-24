Image Source : AP Coronavirus: Here's how you can protect yourself

Coronavirus is increasingly becoming highly searched word online as reports of coronavirus are trickling in from various parts of the world. Origin of the epidemic appears to be Wuhan in China. There have been 18 deaths there and more than 500 confirmed cases of infection.

India has not seen any outbreak like situation but it is increasingly becoming necessary to be prepared against any possible infection

So here are some simple measures to protect yourself from coronavirus:

Wash your hands: This may seem too simple but it can go a long way in protecting you. Just washing your hands can reduce 33% of communicable illnesses. Take care that you wash your hands with soap for 10-20 seconds at least. Wear a mask. Avoid close contact with anyone with cough or flu. Fever, cough and respiratory problems have been identified as early symptoms of coronavirus. Use a tissue to sneeze into. Discard it and use a new one. If you don't have tissues, use your hands to protect others. Wash/ sanitise your hands. Coronavirus is suspected to have transmitted to humans from animals. Avoid contact with animals in market areas, especially those where such a virus has been detected. If you are a non-vegetarian. Cook the meat properly and fullly. Raw meat is a high risk food item that may prove to be a vehicle for coronavirus.

Coronavirus has not been a cause of a global health emergency as yet but health agencies worldwide are closely monitoring the unfolding situation. World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued advisories to tackle the situation.

Union Health Ministry has issued advisories as well. Travellers coming in from China are being screened at the airports across the country.

Watch | Coronavirus: International SOS Medical Director gives precautionary advice