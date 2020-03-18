Coronavirus: Pune woman tests positive for COVID-19; Maharashtra total rises to 42

Image Source : PTI Pune reports another positive case of coronavirus

One more positive case of novel coronavirus was reported from Pune on Wednesday, which took the total number of positive cases in the city to 18. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra touched 42. According to Naval Kishore Ram, District Magistrate of Pune, the infected person has a travel history to France and Netherlands.

Maharashtra continues to report the maximum number of coronavirus cases. The state reported its first fatality due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, which took the total death toll in India to 3.

To grapple with the unprecedented situation, the state government renewed its appeal for further co-operation from members of the public while announcing a slew of measures to contain the spread to new cases.

"We want to tell the public that these measures are being taken for their own health and safety. We appeal for your cooperation. Social distancing must be maintained (to reduce infections). We request you to maintain respiratory etiquette and personal hygiene, especially with regard to hand washing," said Rajesh Tope, the state health minister, Maharashtra addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Sunday.

The state government is considering drastic measures like complete stoppage of the local suburban train and bus services in key cities like Mumbai.

The state govt is also planning to ask 50 per cent of its employees to work from home in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus that has so far affected more than 40 state residents and caused the death of an elderly resident in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, several dead chickens were found in the Dham river in Maharashtra's Wardha district on Tuesday, with officials claiming it may be the result of poultry prices crashing due to false claims that they could transmit the novel coronavirus. The chickens were found in the river near Tuljapur in Selu tehsil, an official said.

