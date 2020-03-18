Coronavirus outbreak: Over 1000 spurious masks seized in Goa; health advisory issued

Image Source : PTI Health advisory issued in Goa; over 1000 spurious masks seized

Amid the rising cases of novel coronavirus across the country, the Goa government on Tuesday issued a health advisory on the usage of anti-coronavirus masks. The mask usage guidelines introduced in Goa, which have been emulated from the advisory issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, urge people to not wear masks unnecessarily and also recommends private sector employers to explore the possibility of getting employees to work from home.

The guidelines also lay down methods for selection of the right quality masks as well as its disposal once used.

Meanwhile, in a series of raids conducted by the legal metrology department, more than a 1,000 spurious masks, many of them touted to be of the N-95 specification, were seized.

"A massive drive was carried out by the officials of the legal metrology department who filed 12 cases and seized 806 ordinary masks and 195 N-95 masks for not bearing mandatory declaration as required under the Legal Metrology Act and the rules in force," a statement issued by the department said.

The raids were conducted at Mapusa, Bicholim, Tiswadi, Margao and Ponda sub-districts. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has also warned pharmacy owners against charging high prices for hand sanitisers, which are in short supply in the state.

