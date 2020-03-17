Coronavirus Scare: 'Not every mask you buy will protect you,' say doctors; check guidelines on use of masks

The coronavirus pandemic has hit India as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 126 on Tuesday after fresh cases were reported from several states. The cases include 22 foreign nationals and three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The rise in the COVID-19 cases has lead to a sharp surge in the demand and sale of masks and sanitizers across the country. Following this, the cheap quality masks are being openly sold in the market for approx Rs 30 to Rs 50 each.

Speaking to Mid-day, Dr Sundeep Salvi, former director of Chest Research Foundation in Pune said that these masks, however, are not sterilised or packaged and experts say that they are not effective either. Doctor discouraged the idea of purchasing masks being sold loose.

"These are not made out of absorbent material. The pores on the mask are too big to keep the droplets out and prevent the virus from spreading. Everyone doesn't need to wear a mask. People only need one if they have travelled to the Coronavirus infected countries, if they have symptoms or if they may have come into contact with a high-risk person," Dr Salvi told Mid-day.

"Coronavirus is very contagious. Apart from avoiding crowded places, people should work on strengthening their own immunity. One way to do it is to drink plenty of water. The chances of infection are higher with people with a dry nose or mouth," he added.

Another doctor from JJ Hospital said that masks need to be used as medical equipment and have to be certified by the Indian Standards Institute.

"The N100 mask can prevent particles less than 0.3 microns, the N95 mask can stop particles less than 5 microns. The surgical mask is efficient too. Any other kind of masks are not suitable for use," said the doctor.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Guidelines to wear masks:

When to wear a mask?

The Health Ministry has advised people to wear a mask only when -

- One who have Covid-19 symptoms (Cough, fever or difficulty in breathing) - Those who are caring for a Covid-19 suspect or a person who tested positive - Those who are a health worker attending patients with respiratory symptoms

Important points to consider while wearing a mask

- Unfold the pleats of the mask; make sure that they are facing down. - Place the mask over your nose, mouth and chin. Ensure there are no gaps on either side of the mask. Adjust to fit. - Do not touch the mask while using it. Do not touch the outer surface of the mask while removing it. - Do not leave the mask hanging from the neck. - Change the mask after every six hours or as soon as they become wet. -Do not reuse disposable masks and disinfect them before disposing the used ones into the closed bins.

