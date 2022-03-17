COVID pandemic: India reports 2,539 new cases with 60 fatalities in single day. 

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 30,799 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,132
- India saw a total of 4,491 discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,539 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 60 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (March 17), the country saw a total of 4,491 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.72 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,54,546.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 30,799 (0.07 per cent) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,132. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|3
|1
|9896
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|523
|24
|2303690
|83
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|14
|2
|64173
|2
|296
|4
|Assam
|1362
|2
|716177
|7
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|66
|10
|818061
|19
|12255
|6
|Chandigarh
|50
|8
|90654
|13
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|256
|24
|1137554
|49
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|1
|11436
|4
|9
|Delhi
|657
|36
|1836401
|165
|26143
|2
|2
|10
|Goa
|85
|9
|241305
|18
|3830
|11
|Gujarat
|472
|34
|1212250
|63
|10939
|12
|Haryana
|700
|74
|972945
|186
|10591
|2
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|420
|2
|279672
|51
|4129
|2
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|185
|32
|448541
|48
|4750
|15
|Jharkhand
|198
|2
|429490
|30
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|2381
|79
|3901636
|206
|40024
|2
|2
|17
|Kerala***
|8887
|87
|6447255
|1034
|66958
|18
|54
|72
|18
|Ladakh
|70
|11
|27892
|1
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1
|11349
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|482
|54
|1029556
|82
|10733
|21
|Maharashtra
|6299
|87
|7721510
|290
|143757
|4
|4
|22
|Manipur
|114
|4
|134789
|10
|2118
|23
|Meghalaya
|70
|13
|92020
|19
|1590
|24
|Mizoram
|2649
|253
|218417
|522
|672
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|48
|7
|34647
|8
|757
|26
|Odisha
|875
|29
|1276782
|107
|9115
|27
|Puducherry
|17
|1
|163785
|4
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|260
|5
|740797
|37
|17736
|12
|12
|29
|Rajasthan
|794
|69
|1272033
|136
|9550
|30
|Sikkim
|16
|1
|38648
|3
|447
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|962
|92
|3413087
|169
|38024
|32
|Telangana
|823
|42
|785565
|123
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|1
|99950
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|630
|25
|428634
|54
|7689
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1158
|120
|2045413
|220
|23492
|36
|West Bengal
|1282
|83
|1994045
|125
|21189
|1
|1
|Total#
|32811
|1106
|42450055
|3884
|516072
|60
|54
|98
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 12 of deaths reported on 16th Mar, + 38 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )