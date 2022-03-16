Wednesday, March 16, 2022
     
Israel detects 2 cases of new Covid-19 variant

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Jerusalem Published on: March 16, 2022 23:12 IST
News agency AFP said that more than four million people out of Israel's population of 9.2 million have received three coronavirus vaccine shots.

Israel on Wednesday detected two new cases of the new Covid variant, said the country's officials. 

In a statement released on Twitter, the ministry of health said that the combined varieties of varieties BA1 (Omicron) and BA2 were discovered in the country. "This strain is not yet known in the world, and the verifications were discovered thanks to the PCR test performed at Ben Gurion Airport," the statement added. 

News agency AFP said that more than four million people out of Israel's population of 9.2 million have received three coronavirus vaccine shots.

 

 

