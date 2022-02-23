Wednesday, February 23, 2022
     
  4. Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 15,102 new cases with positivity rate at 1.28%; 278 deaths

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 1,64,522 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: February 23, 2022 9:23 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 1,64,522 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,12,622
  • Daily positivity rate is at 1.28 per cent on Feb 23

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 15,102 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 278 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (February 23), the country saw a total of 31,377 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.42 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,21,89,887.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,64,522 (0.38%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,12,622. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 1.28 per cent today. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 76,24,14,018 samples have been tested up to February 22 for COVID-19. Of these 11,83,438 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 498 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department. The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 51,793, while 411 patients were discharged in a day, the bulletin said. The national capital's case tally has risen to 18,57,015, and the death toll is at 26,106, it stated.

Delhi on Monday reported 360 cases with the positivity rate falling below one per cent for the first time since December 28. On Sunday, the city logged 570 cases with a positivity rate of 1.04 per cent and four fatalities. The day before, it saw 635 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate was at 1.13 per cent.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on a decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of infections. Amid the decline in daily cases in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation has also significantly fallen in the last two weeks.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 29   9854 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 5565 420  2296430 662  14716   2
3 Arunachal Pradesh 246 21  63799 49  296      
4 Assam 1763 70  715615 104  6635   2
5 Bihar 508 52  817040 142  12255      
6 Chandigarh 211 90234 27  1163   1
7 Chhattisgarh 2596 291  1133253 496  14022      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3 11431 4      
9 Delhi 2367 86  1828542 411  26106   1
10 Goa 533 46  240489 98  3795   3
11 Gujarat 3925 539  1206445 902  10906   4
12 Haryana 2855 278  965969 749  10531      
13 Himachal Pradesh 1528 102  276905 365  4105   8
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1448 244  446352 381  4747      
15 Jharkhand 620 24  428175 86  5315      
16 Karnataka 10443 954  3887744 1692  39845 29    29
17 Kerala*** 54394 5335  6359953 10896  64403 91  39 130
18 Ladakh 305 16  27369 51  228      
19 Lakshadweep 36 11306 52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 6172 725  1018917 1244  10719   2
21 Maharashtra 17061 1455  7699623 2488  143633 47    47
22 Manipur 596 53  133848 92  2104   3
23 Meghalaya 291 52  91482 92  1573   2
24 Mizoram 9247 381  199394 1674  648   2
25 Nagaland 206 24  34413 33  753      
26 Odisha 4040 550  1270221 968  9036 10    10
27 Puducherry 321 42  163365 69  1960      
28 Punjab 1120 196  738666 306  17689   7
29 Rajasthan 7518 1069  1258941 1682  9530   3
30 Sikkim 109 10  38489 19  441      
31 Tamil Nadu 12321 1712  3396078 2375  37989   8
32 Telangana 4477 310  778850 683  4110   1
33 Tripura 58   99875 919      
34 Uttarakhand 2480 14  425339 156  7675   1
35 Uttar Pradesh 5693 673  2036281 1135  23438   3
36 West Bengal 3437 1006  1989200 1233  21152   9
Total# 164522 16553  42189887 31377  512622 239  39 278
*** *For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 91 deaths reported on 22nd February, +39 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD.
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

