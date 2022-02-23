Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 15,102 new cases with positivity rate at 1.28%; 278 deaths.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 15,102 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 278 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (February 23), the country saw a total of 31,377 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.42 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,21,89,887.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,64,522 (0.38%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,12,622. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 1.28 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 76,24,14,018 samples have been tested up to February 22 for COVID-19. Of these 11,83,438 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 498 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department. The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 51,793, while 411 patients were discharged in a day, the bulletin said. The national capital's case tally has risen to 18,57,015, and the death toll is at 26,106, it stated.

Delhi on Monday reported 360 cases with the positivity rate falling below one per cent for the first time since December 28. On Sunday, the city logged 570 cases with a positivity rate of 1.04 per cent and four fatalities. The day before, it saw 635 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate was at 1.13 per cent.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on a decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of infections. Amid the decline in daily cases in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation has also significantly fallen in the last two weeks.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 29 9854 4 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 5565 420 2296430 662 14716 2 2 3 Arunachal Pradesh 246 21 63799 49 296 4 Assam 1763 70 715615 104 6635 2 2 5 Bihar 508 52 817040 142 12255 6 Chandigarh 211 5 90234 27 1163 1 1 7 Chhattisgarh 2596 291 1133253 496 14022 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3 2 11431 3 4 9 Delhi 2367 86 1828542 411 26106 1 1 10 Goa 533 46 240489 98 3795 3 3 11 Gujarat 3925 539 1206445 902 10906 4 4 12 Haryana 2855 278 965969 749 10531 13 Himachal Pradesh 1528 102 276905 365 4105 8 8 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1448 244 446352 381 4747 15 Jharkhand 620 24 428175 86 5315 16 Karnataka 10443 954 3887744 1692 39845 29 29 17 Kerala*** 54394 5335 6359953 10896 64403 91 39 130 18 Ladakh 305 16 27369 51 228 19 Lakshadweep 36 4 11306 6 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 6172 725 1018917 1244 10719 2 2 21 Maharashtra 17061 1455 7699623 2488 143633 47 47 22 Manipur 596 53 133848 92 2104 3 3 23 Meghalaya 291 52 91482 92 1573 2 2 24 Mizoram 9247 381 199394 1674 648 2 2 25 Nagaland 206 24 34413 33 753 26 Odisha 4040 550 1270221 968 9036 10 10 27 Puducherry 321 42 163365 69 1960 28 Punjab 1120 196 738666 306 17689 7 7 29 Rajasthan 7518 1069 1258941 1682 9530 3 3 30 Sikkim 109 10 38489 19 441 31 Tamil Nadu 12321 1712 3396078 2375 37989 8 8 32 Telangana 4477 310 778850 683 4110 1 1 33 Tripura 58 99875 4 919 34 Uttarakhand 2480 14 425339 156 7675 1 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 5693 673 2036281 1135 23438 3 3 36 West Bengal 3437 1006 1989200 1233 21152 9 9 Total# 164522 16553 42189887 31377 512622 239 39 278 *** *For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 91 deaths reported on 22nd February, +39 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD. *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

