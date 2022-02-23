Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 15,102 new cases with positivity rate at 1.28%; 278 deaths.

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 1,64,522 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,12,622
- Daily positivity rate is at 1.28 per cent on Feb 23
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 15,102 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 278 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (February 23), the country saw a total of 31,377 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.42 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,21,89,887.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,64,522 (0.38%) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,12,622. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 1.28 per cent today.
ALSO READ: COVID: Omicron subvariant BA.2 can become serious threat to global health, claims study
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 76,24,14,018 samples have been tested up to February 22 for COVID-19. Of these 11,83,438 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 498 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department. The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 51,793, while 411 patients were discharged in a day, the bulletin said. The national capital's case tally has risen to 18,57,015, and the death toll is at 26,106, it stated.
Delhi on Monday reported 360 cases with the positivity rate falling below one per cent for the first time since December 28. On Sunday, the city logged 570 cases with a positivity rate of 1.04 per cent and four fatalities. The day before, it saw 635 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate was at 1.13 per cent.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on a decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of infections. Amid the decline in daily cases in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation has also significantly fallen in the last two weeks.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|29
|9854
|4
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|5565
|420
|2296430
|662
|14716
|2
|2
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|246
|21
|63799
|49
|296
|4
|Assam
|1763
|70
|715615
|104
|6635
|2
|2
|5
|Bihar
|508
|52
|817040
|142
|12255
|6
|Chandigarh
|211
|5
|90234
|27
|1163
|1
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2596
|291
|1133253
|496
|14022
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|3
|2
|11431
|3
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2367
|86
|1828542
|411
|26106
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|533
|46
|240489
|98
|3795
|3
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|3925
|539
|1206445
|902
|10906
|4
|4
|12
|Haryana
|2855
|278
|965969
|749
|10531
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1528
|102
|276905
|365
|4105
|8
|8
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1448
|244
|446352
|381
|4747
|15
|Jharkhand
|620
|24
|428175
|86
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|10443
|954
|3887744
|1692
|39845
|29
|29
|17
|Kerala***
|54394
|5335
|6359953
|10896
|64403
|91
|39
|130
|18
|Ladakh
|305
|16
|27369
|51
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|36
|4
|11306
|6
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|6172
|725
|1018917
|1244
|10719
|2
|2
|21
|Maharashtra
|17061
|1455
|7699623
|2488
|143633
|47
|47
|22
|Manipur
|596
|53
|133848
|92
|2104
|3
|3
|23
|Meghalaya
|291
|52
|91482
|92
|1573
|2
|2
|24
|Mizoram
|9247
|381
|199394
|1674
|648
|2
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|206
|24
|34413
|33
|753
|26
|Odisha
|4040
|550
|1270221
|968
|9036
|10
|10
|27
|Puducherry
|321
|42
|163365
|69
|1960
|28
|Punjab
|1120
|196
|738666
|306
|17689
|7
|7
|29
|Rajasthan
|7518
|1069
|1258941
|1682
|9530
|3
|3
|30
|Sikkim
|109
|10
|38489
|19
|441
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|12321
|1712
|3396078
|2375
|37989
|8
|8
|32
|Telangana
|4477
|310
|778850
|683
|4110
|1
|1
|33
|Tripura
|58
|99875
|4
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2480
|14
|425339
|156
|7675
|1
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|5693
|673
|2036281
|1135
|23438
|3
|3
|36
|West Bengal
|3437
|1006
|1989200
|1233
|21152
|9
|9
|Total#
|164522
|16553
|42189887
|31377
|512622
|239
|39
|278
|*** *For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 91 deaths reported on 22nd February, +39 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD.
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
ALSO READ: Election 2022: EC further eases Covid curbs, allows road shows, 50% cap on rallies, meets relaxed