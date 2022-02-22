Follow us on Image Source : PTI Election 2022: EC further eases Covid curbs, allows road shows, 50% cap on rallies, meets relaxed

The Election Commission on Tuesday further eased Covid-induced restrictions imposed on campaigning in assembly polls by allowing roadshows with the prior permission of district authorities. It also allowed political parties and candidates to hold meetings and rallies with the restriction of using only 50 per cent capacity of space being relaxed.

Campaigning is on for the two-phase Manipur assembly elections and phases five, six, and seven of the Uttar Pradesh polls. Elections have concluded in Goa, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. Counting in all the five states will take place on March 10.

"The commission has also allowed roadshows subject to SDMA regulations and with the prior permission of district authorities," a statement said.

Citing the rise in Covid cases, the poll panel had imposed a ban on physical rallies, roadshows, and padayatras when it announced the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur on January 8.

The commission has been reviewing the pandemic situation periodically and allowing some relaxation. "Now the commission has allowed the Political parties/candidates to hold their meetings and rallies subject to SDMA regulations. Restriction of using only 50 per cent capacity of space has been relaxed," it said.

The poll panel said it took a periodic review of the status of the Covid situation in the country and especially in the poll-bound states on Tuesday.

According to updated information received from the Union health secretary, Covid cases have declined significantly (3.47 lakh on January 21, 2022, to just 13,405 as of today) and have come to a minimal level in the country, it said.

Even in the reported cases, the maximum number of cases are from non-poll going states, the commission noted. "Especially in the poll-going states of Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, the total number of cases which were more than 16.7 thousand at peak on 22nd January 2022 has come down to just about 500 cases on 22nd February 2022," it said.

Considering the fact that the number of Covid cases has become very small in the poll-bound states, the commission, taking into account the need of the political parties and candidates, further relaxes the restrictions on campaigning with the immediate effect..." the statement said.