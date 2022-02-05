Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 1.27 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 7.98%; 1,059 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID pandemic: India logs over 1.27 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 7.98%; 1,059 deaths.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 1,27,952 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,059 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (February 5), the country saw a total of 2,30,814 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 95.39 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,02,47,902.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 13,31,648 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,01,114. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 7.98 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 73,79,32,233 samples have been tested up to February 4 for COVID-19. Of these 16,03,856 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday reported 2,272 fresh Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The active cases tally in the national capital remained at 11,716.

On Thursday, Delhi logged 2,668 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,40,919 and the death toll climbed to 25,952 the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 59,036, it said. Delhi had on Thursday reported 2,668 cases with a positivity rate of 4.3 per cent, and 13 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30. 6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 248 42 9490 65 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 93488 7134 2185042 11729 14641 10 10 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2196 179 60632 404 291 1 1 4 Assam 15133 1392 698288 2392 6518 19 19 5 Bihar 3391 362 810458 1013 12230 4 4 6 Chandigarh 2315 275 86851 562 1132 3 3 7 Chhattisgarh 20081 1394 1100346 3836 13895 12 12 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 114 11 11260 8 4 9 Delhi 13630 1240 1799085 3895 25932 13 13 10 Goa 6705 346 230667 955 3717 9 9 11 Gujarat 63564 5623 1111394 13195 10579 34 34 12 Haryana 18618 2264 929870 5396 10353 16 16 13 Himachal Pradesh 9202 220 261459 1645 4019 12 12 14 Jammu and Kashmir 26711 3118 411052 5093 4699 7 7 15 Jharkhand 3256 525 421732 1046 5308 2 2 16 Karnataka 148833 28443 3672744 44819 39197 60 60 17 Kerala*** 369819 8745 5745912 50821 56701 160 441 601 18 Ladakh 1147 7 25187 153 226 19 Lakshadweep 213 12 10907 34 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 52963 988 924931 8409 10639 9 9 21 Maharashtra 162073 15058 7463868 30235 142859 75 75 22 Manipur 3976 33 128137 228 2054 1 1 23 Meghalaya 2005 70 88269 256 1536 3 3 24 Mizoram 15632 69 165447 1887 617 25 Nagaland 807 33 33137 103 736 26 Odisha 27872 3876 1222867 7487 8666 18 18 27 Puducherry 6638 214 154551 711 1943 2 2 28 Punjab 16070 1680 715561 3794 17360 40 40 29 Rajasthan 59513 910 1160289 7141 9332 22 22 30 Sikkim 655 72 37328 134 432 31 Tamil Nadu 166878 11121 3182778 23084 37666 30 30 32 Telangana 33104 1561 734628 3980 4096 2 2 33 Tripura 1726 642 97943 703 915 1 1 34 Uttarakhand 24376 1695 394970 3306 7581 7 7 35 Uttar Pradesh 41471 324 1969708 5541 23277 23 23 36 West Bengal 21146 734 1960300 2614 20723 36 36 Total# 1435569 98352 40017088 246674 500055 631 441 1072 *** For Kerala as per the State media bulletin: 225 deaths reported on 4th February + 370 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

