Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 1.27 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 7.98%; 1,059 deaths

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,27,952 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,059 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (February 5), the country saw a total of 2,30,814 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 95.39 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,02,47,902.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 13,31,648 the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,01,114. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 7.98 per cent today.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 73,79,32,233 samples have been tested up to February 4 for COVID-19. Of these 16,03,856 samples were tested on Friday.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday reported 2,272 fresh Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The active cases tally in the national capital remained at 11,716.
On Thursday, Delhi logged 2,668 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.
With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,40,919 and the death toll climbed to 25,952 the latest health bulletin stated.
The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 59,036, it said. Delhi had on Thursday reported 2,668 cases with a positivity rate of 4.3 per cent, and 13 deaths.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30. 6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|248
|42
|9490
|65
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|93488
|7134
|2185042
|11729
|14641
|10
|10
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2196
|179
|60632
|404
|291
|1
|1
|4
|Assam
|15133
|1392
|698288
|2392
|6518
|19
|19
|5
|Bihar
|3391
|362
|810458
|1013
|12230
|4
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|2315
|275
|86851
|562
|1132
|3
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|20081
|1394
|1100346
|3836
|13895
|12
|12
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|114
|11
|11260
|8
|4
|9
|Delhi
|13630
|1240
|1799085
|3895
|25932
|13
|13
|10
|Goa
|6705
|346
|230667
|955
|3717
|9
|9
|11
|Gujarat
|63564
|5623
|1111394
|13195
|10579
|34
|34
|12
|Haryana
|18618
|2264
|929870
|5396
|10353
|16
|16
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|9202
|220
|261459
|1645
|4019
|12
|12
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|26711
|3118
|411052
|5093
|4699
|7
|7
|15
|Jharkhand
|3256
|525
|421732
|1046
|5308
|2
|2
|16
|Karnataka
|148833
|28443
|3672744
|44819
|39197
|60
|60
|17
|Kerala***
|369819
|8745
|5745912
|50821
|56701
|160
|441
|601
|18
|Ladakh
|1147
|7
|25187
|153
|226
|19
|Lakshadweep
|213
|12
|10907
|34
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|52963
|988
|924931
|8409
|10639
|9
|9
|21
|Maharashtra
|162073
|15058
|7463868
|30235
|142859
|75
|75
|22
|Manipur
|3976
|33
|128137
|228
|2054
|1
|1
|23
|Meghalaya
|2005
|70
|88269
|256
|1536
|3
|3
|24
|Mizoram
|15632
|69
|165447
|1887
|617
|25
|Nagaland
|807
|33
|33137
|103
|736
|26
|Odisha
|27872
|3876
|1222867
|7487
|8666
|18
|18
|27
|Puducherry
|6638
|214
|154551
|711
|1943
|2
|2
|28
|Punjab
|16070
|1680
|715561
|3794
|17360
|40
|40
|29
|Rajasthan
|59513
|910
|1160289
|7141
|9332
|22
|22
|30
|Sikkim
|655
|72
|37328
|134
|432
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|166878
|11121
|3182778
|23084
|37666
|30
|30
|32
|Telangana
|33104
|1561
|734628
|3980
|4096
|2
|2
|33
|Tripura
|1726
|642
|97943
|703
|915
|1
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|24376
|1695
|394970
|3306
|7581
|7
|7
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|41471
|324
|1969708
|5541
|23277
|23
|23
|36
|West Bengal
|21146
|734
|1960300
|2614
|20723
|36
|36
|Total#
|1435569
|98352
|40017088
|246674
|500055
|631
|441
|1072
|*** For Kerala as per the State media bulletin: 225 deaths reported on 4th February + 370 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
