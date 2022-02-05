Saturday, February 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 1.27 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 7.98%; 1,059 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 1.27 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 7.98%; 1,059 deaths

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 13,31,648 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: February 05, 2022 9:56 IST
coronavirus india live news, Coronavirus News, Covid-19 Latest News, Omicron India News, 5th Februar
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

COVID pandemic: India logs over 1.27 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 7.98%; 1,059 deaths.

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 13,31,648 today
  • Total death toll in the country is now at 5,01,114
  • The daily positivity rate is at 7.98 per cent on Feb 5

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,27,952 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,059 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (February 5), the country saw a total of 2,30,814 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 95.39 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,02,47,902.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 13,31,648 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,01,114. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 7.98 per cent today. 

ALSO READ: Karnataka eases Covid-19 curbs for theatres, gyms as fresh cases dip | Check details

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 73,79,32,233 samples have been tested up to February 4 for COVID-19. Of these 16,03,856 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday reported 2,272 fresh Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The active cases tally in the national capital remained at 11,716.

On Thursday, Delhi logged  2,668 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark. 

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,40,919 and the death toll climbed to 25,952 the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 59,036, it said. Delhi had on Thursday reported 2,668 cases with a positivity rate of 4.3 per cent, and 13 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30. 6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 248 42  9490 65  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 93488 7134  2185042 11729  14641 10    10
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2196 179  60632 404  291   1
4 Assam 15133 1392  698288 2392  6518 19    19
5 Bihar 3391 362  810458 1013  12230   4
6 Chandigarh 2315 275  86851 562  1132   3
7 Chhattisgarh 20081 1394  1100346 3836  13895 12    12
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 114 11  11260 4      
9 Delhi 13630 1240  1799085 3895  25932 13    13
10 Goa 6705 346  230667 955  3717   9
11 Gujarat 63564 5623  1111394 13195  10579 34    34
12 Haryana 18618 2264  929870 5396  10353 16    16
13 Himachal Pradesh 9202 220  261459 1645  4019 12    12
14 Jammu and Kashmir 26711 3118  411052 5093  4699   7
15 Jharkhand 3256 525  421732 1046  5308   2
16 Karnataka 148833 28443  3672744 44819  39197 60    60
17 Kerala*** 369819 8745  5745912 50821  56701 160  441 601
18 Ladakh 1147 25187 153  226      
19 Lakshadweep 213 12  10907 34  52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 52963 988  924931 8409  10639   9
21 Maharashtra 162073 15058  7463868 30235  142859 75    75
22 Manipur 3976 33  128137 228  2054   1
23 Meghalaya 2005 70  88269 256  1536   3
24 Mizoram 15632 69  165447 1887  617      
25 Nagaland 807 33  33137 103  736      
26 Odisha 27872 3876  1222867 7487  8666 18    18
27 Puducherry 6638 214  154551 711  1943   2
28 Punjab 16070 1680  715561 3794  17360 40    40
29 Rajasthan 59513 910  1160289 7141  9332 22    22
30 Sikkim 655 72  37328 134  432      
31 Tamil Nadu 166878 11121  3182778 23084  37666 30    30
32 Telangana 33104 1561  734628 3980  4096   2
33 Tripura 1726 642  97943 703  915   1
34 Uttarakhand 24376 1695  394970 3306  7581   7
35 Uttar Pradesh 41471 324  1969708 5541  23277 23    23
36 West Bengal 21146 734  1960300 2614  20723 36    36
Total# 1435569 98352  40017088 246674  500055 631  441 1072
*** For Kerala as per the State media bulletin: 225 deaths reported on 4th February + 370 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Covid-19 curbs: Teachers playing the role of counsellors as well

 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Budget 2022
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News