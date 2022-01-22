Coronavirus pandemic Updates: India adds 3.37 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 17.22%; 488 fatalities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Healthworkers administer a dose of COVID vaccine to teenagers at a school, amid fear of spread of Omicron variant, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Jan.19, 2022.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 3,37,704 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 488 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (January 22), the country saw a total of 2,42,676 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.50 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,63,01 482.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 21,13,365 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,88,884. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 10,050 on Saturday with an increase of 3.69% since yesterday.

The daily positivity rate is at 17.22 per cent today.

As compared to yesterday (January 21), the total number of fresh COVID cases is down by 9,550 today. India had reported 3,47,254 cases on Friday.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 71,34,99,892 samples have been tested up to January 21 for COVID-19. Of these 19,60,954 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Friday reported 5,008 fresh positive Covid 19 cases, according to data released by the city's health department. The total number of Covid Deaths in the city has been recorded at 12 whereas the total number patients hospitalized were 420. The recovery rate in the financial capital is 97 per cent.

With this, the city's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,28,715, while the death toll jumped to 16,512, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.This was the third day in a row when daily COVID-19 cases have dropped in the financial capital.

On Thursday, 5,708 COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities were reported in the city. With 12,913 more patients discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases jumped to 9,95,338, said the bulletin. Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate has increased to 97 per cent, while the case doubling rate has improved to 72 days, the BMC said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 465 22 8439 73 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 53871 8936 2071658 3674 14527 5 5 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2260 322 55729 127 282 4 Assam 42465 5957 629332 1960 6260 12 12 5 Bihar 26674 3808 763906 7277 12162 6 6 6 Chandigarh 9922 44 71546 1336 1095 2 2 7 Chhattisgarh 31736 285 1035745 5919 13697 15 15 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 243 12 10863 23 4 9 Delhi 68730 6552 1666039 18815 25503 43 43 10 Goa 22460 347 196452 3728 3585 9 9 11 Gujarat 104888 14162 886476 10310 10199 13 13 12 Haryana 61643 2276 811110 7276 10142 6 6 13 Himachal Pradesh 15618 700 234876 1661 3916 7 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 31044 4808 343031 1177 4586 7 7 15 Jharkhand 25578 1844 384575 4283 5235 10 10 16 Karnataka 293261 25582 3045177 22143 38515 29 29 17 Kerala*** 199749 30640 5259594 15388 51501 32 309 341 18 Ladakh 1047 27 22765 122 222 19 Lakshadweep 221 36 10387 4 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 49741 5768 801735 3616 10553 1 1 21 Maharashtra 262354 6130 6967432 52025 141971 37 37 22 Manipur 2384 380 124278 66 2017 2 2 23 Meghalaya 1629 185 84281 142 1494 2 2 24 Mizoram 9347 272 147330 927 576 25 Nagaland 569 54 31986 38 704 26 Odisha 79928 1890 1089033 8471 8501 7 7 27 Puducherry 13053 1709 130392 1073 1897 1 1 28 Punjab 47400 1895 628244 5931 16882 36 36 29 Rajasthan 78099 3538 996940 10528 9044 13 13 30 Sikkim 2439 41 33242 325 417 2 2 31 Tamil Nadu 179205 8544 2826479 19978 37112 39 39 32 Telangana 26633 2380 691703 1825 4067 2 2 33 Tripura 7776 157 87786 872 860 5 5 34 Uttarakhand 24255 1293 355236 3521 7460 4 4 35 Uttar Pradesh 97329 909 1780128 19328 23000 10 10 36 West Bengal 144809 6893 1774881 17815 20230 37 37 Total# 2018825 94774 36058806 251777 488396 394 309 703 ***For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 33 deaths reported on 21st January + 73 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

