Saturday, January 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Coronavirus pandemic Updates: India adds 3.37 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 17.22%; 488 fatalities

Coronavirus pandemic Updates: India adds 3.37 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 17.22%; 488 fatalities

The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 21,13,365 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi Updated on: January 22, 2022 9:29 IST
coronavirus india live news, Coronavirus News, Covid-19 Latest News, Omicron India News, 22nd Januar
Image Source : PTI.

Healthworkers administer a dose of COVID vaccine to teenagers at a school, amid fear of spread of Omicron variant, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Jan.19, 2022. 

 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 21,13,365 health ministry data showed
  • Total death toll in the country is now at 4,88,884
  • The daily positivity rate is at 17.22 per cent on Jan 22

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 3,37,704 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 488 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (January 22), the country saw a total of 2,42,676 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.50 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,63,01 482.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 21,13,365 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,88,884. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 10,050 on Saturday with an increase of 3.69% since yesterday.   

The daily positivity rate is at 17.22 per cent today. 

ALSO READ: Centre seeks clarification from Kerala on reconciliation of Covid death data

As compared to yesterday (January 21), the total number of fresh COVID cases is down by 9,550 today. India had reported 3,47,254 cases on Friday. 

 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 71,34,99,892 samples have been tested up to January 21 for COVID-19. Of these 19,60,954 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Friday reported 5,008 fresh positive Covid 19 cases, according to data released by the city's health department. The total number of Covid Deaths in the city has been recorded at 12 whereas the total number patients hospitalized were 420. The recovery rate in the financial capital is 97 per cent.

With this, the city's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,28,715, while the death toll jumped to 16,512, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.This was the third day in a row when daily COVID-19 cases have dropped in the financial capital.

On Thursday, 5,708 COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities were reported in the city. With 12,913 more patients discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases jumped to 9,95,338, said the bulletin. Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate has increased to 97 per cent, while the case doubling rate has improved to 72 days, the BMC said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 465 22  8439 73  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 53871 8936  2071658 3674  14527   5
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2260 322  55729 127  282      
4 Assam 42465 5957  629332 1960  6260 12    12
5 Bihar 26674 3808  763906 7277  12162   6
6 Chandigarh 9922 44  71546 1336  1095   2
7 Chhattisgarh 31736 285  1035745 5919  13697 15    15
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 243 12  10863 23  4      
9 Delhi 68730 6552  1666039 18815  25503 43    43
10 Goa 22460 347  196452 3728  3585   9
11 Gujarat 104888 14162  886476 10310  10199 13    13
12 Haryana 61643 2276  811110 7276  10142   6
13 Himachal Pradesh 15618 700  234876 1661  3916   7
14 Jammu and Kashmir 31044 4808  343031 1177  4586   7
15 Jharkhand 25578 1844  384575 4283  5235 10    10
16 Karnataka 293261 25582  3045177 22143  38515 29    29
17 Kerala*** 199749 30640  5259594 15388  51501 32  309 341
18 Ladakh 1047 27  22765 122  222      
19 Lakshadweep 221 36  10387 51      
20 Madhya Pradesh 49741 5768  801735 3616  10553   1
21 Maharashtra 262354 6130  6967432 52025  141971 37    37
22 Manipur 2384 380  124278 66  2017   2
23 Meghalaya 1629 185  84281 142  1494   2
24 Mizoram 9347 272  147330 927  576      
25 Nagaland 569 54  31986 38  704      
26 Odisha 79928 1890  1089033 8471  8501   7
27 Puducherry 13053 1709  130392 1073  1897   1
28 Punjab 47400 1895  628244 5931  16882 36    36
29 Rajasthan 78099 3538  996940 10528  9044 13    13
30 Sikkim 2439 41  33242 325  417   2
31 Tamil Nadu 179205 8544  2826479 19978  37112 39    39
32 Telangana 26633 2380  691703 1825  4067   2
33 Tripura 7776 157  87786 872  860   5
34 Uttarakhand 24255 1293  355236 3521  7460   4
35 Uttar Pradesh 97329 909  1780128 19328  23000 10    10
36 West Bengal 144809 6893  1774881 17815  20230 37    37
Total# 2018825 94774  36058806 251777  488396 394  309 703
***For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 33 deaths reported on 21st January + 73 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Delhi reports 10,756 fresh Covid-19 cases today, 12% lower than yesterday

 

 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News