COVID-19: 18,819 fresh cases push active caseload beyond 1-lakh mark first time after Feb 28

Highlights
- The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,25,116
- According to ICMR, over 86 crore samples have been tested up to June 29 for COVID
- India saw a total of 13,827 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 18,819 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 39 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (June 30), the country saw a total of 13,827 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.56 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,28,22,493.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,04,555, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 99,602.
Massive jump in active cases:
An increase of 4,953 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
As per data, Covid active cases on February 28 stood at 1,02,601. On March 1, it declined to 92,472.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,116. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,23,75,489 samples have been tested up to June 29 for COVID-19. Of these 4,52,430 samples were tested on Wednesday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, New Delhi on Wednesday recorded 1,109 cases of the novel coronavirus with one fatality, the health department said. For the last two days, Delhi had reported less than 1,000 cases. The positivity rate stands at 5.87 per cent. Wednesday's cases were detected out of 18,886 tests conducted the previous day. With the fresh infections, Delhi's case tally climbed to 19,34,009. The death toll due to the infection rose to 26,261.
On Tuesday, Delhi had recorded 874 fresh COVID-19 cases and four fatalities due to the infection, while the positivity rate was at 5.18 per cent. The national capital reported 628 Covid cases and three deaths due to the viral disease on Monday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 8.06 per cent. The health department had not issued a bulletin on Sunday.
On Saturday, the city saw six deaths due to Covid while the positivity rate was 7.8 per cent. On Friday, the city logged 1,447 Covid cases and one death, while the positivity rate was 5.98 per cent. Delhi had recorded 1,934 Covid cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 8.1 per cent.
Of the 9,497 beds for Covid patients in the city hospitals, only 273 are occupied, down from 292 a day ago, while the beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the department said. With a surge in the number of Covid cases in Delhi lately, hospitals have also been witnessing a slight increase in admissions, but most of the patients have co-morbid conditions, doctors say.
ALSO READ: COVID-19: Air passengers from each incoming flight to undergo random RT-PCR tests, directs Centre
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|38
|3
|9982
|9
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|658
|73
|2305818
|99
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|6
|1
|64216
|296
|4
|Assam
|362
|56
|716365
|12
|7988
|5
|Bihar
|886
|111
|819258
|98
|12259
|2
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|519
|17
|92016
|79
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|851
|94
|1139166
|92
|14036
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|15
|2
|11451
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|4482
|71
|1902158
|941
|26260
|4
|4
|10
|Goa
|932
|9
|243569
|156
|3838
|3
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|2793
|227
|1217215
|248
|10946
|12
|Haryana
|2649
|227
|1001610
|664
|10622
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|441
|74
|281374
|46
|4141
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|405
|46
|449772
|22
|4756
|15
|Jharkhand
|279
|22
|430215
|31
|5320
|16
|Karnataka
|4918
|630
|3921387
|337
|40115
|1
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|28086
|167
|6532201
|2814
|69976
|12
|12
|18
|Ladakh
|67
|8
|28094
|5
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|2
|11353
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|454
|11
|1032955
|80
|10741
|21
|Maharashtra
|25481
|89
|7795121
|3566
|147915
|5
|5
|22
|Manipur
|16
|2
|135124
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|41
|4
|92284
|2
|1594
|24
|Mizoram
|231
|43
|228075
|21
|703
|25
|Nagaland
|3
|34743
|761
|26
|Odisha
|521
|64
|1279794
|49
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|247
|13
|164149
|31
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|984
|63
|743778
|130
|17770
|1
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|904
|24
|1277720
|109
|9564
|1
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|23
|5
|38742
|3
|453
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|8970
|748
|3424293
|736
|38026
|32
|Telangana
|4172
|212
|791708
|247
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|5
|4
|99971
|4
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|768
|40
|430151
|16
|7696
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3634
|133
|2062336
|651
|23534
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|4759
|679
|2000502
|275
|21216
|Total#
|99602
|2902
|42808666
|11574
|525077
|13
|12
|30
|***Kerala 17-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 2 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 13 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 2 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
ALSO READ: COVID-19 changing, not over yet; tough to analyse future emerging variants: WHO