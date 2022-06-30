COVID-19: 18,819 fresh cases push active caseload beyond 1-lakh mark first time after Feb 28

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 18,819 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 39 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (June 30), the country saw a total of 13,827 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.56 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,28,22,493.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,04,555, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 99,602.

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 4,953 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

As per data, Covid active cases on February 28 stood at 1,02,601. On March 1, it declined to 92,472.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,116. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,23,75,489 samples have been tested up to June 29 for COVID-19. Of these 4,52,430 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, New Delhi on Wednesday recorded 1,109 cases of the novel coronavirus with one fatality, the health department said. For the last two days, Delhi had reported less than 1,000 cases. The positivity rate stands at 5.87 per cent. Wednesday's cases were detected out of 18,886 tests conducted the previous day. With the fresh infections, Delhi's case tally climbed to 19,34,009. The death toll due to the infection rose to 26,261.

On Tuesday, Delhi had recorded 874 fresh COVID-19 cases and four fatalities due to the infection, while the positivity rate was at 5.18 per cent. The national capital reported 628 Covid cases and three deaths due to the viral disease on Monday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 8.06 per cent. The health department had not issued a bulletin on Sunday.

On Saturday, the city saw six deaths due to Covid while the positivity rate was 7.8 per cent. On Friday, the city logged 1,447 Covid cases and one death, while the positivity rate was 5.98 per cent. Delhi had recorded 1,934 Covid cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 8.1 per cent.

Of the 9,497 beds for Covid patients in the city hospitals, only 273 are occupied, down from 292 a day ago, while the beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the department said. With a surge in the number of Covid cases in Delhi lately, hospitals have also been witnessing a slight increase in admissions, but most of the patients have co-morbid conditions, doctors say.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 38 3 9982 9 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 658 73 2305818 99 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 1 64216 296 4 Assam 362 56 716365 12 7988 5 Bihar 886 111 819258 98 12259 2 2 6 Chandigarh 519 17 92016 79 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 851 94 1139166 92 14036 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 15 2 11451 1 4 9 Delhi 4482 71 1902158 941 26260 4 4 10 Goa 932 9 243569 156 3838 3 3 11 Gujarat 2793 227 1217215 248 10946 12 Haryana 2649 227 1001610 664 10622 13 Himachal Pradesh 441 74 281374 46 4141 14 Jammu and Kashmir 405 46 449772 22 4756 15 Jharkhand 279 22 430215 31 5320 16 Karnataka 4918 630 3921387 337 40115 1 1 17 Kerala*** 28086 167 6532201 2814 69976 12 12 18 Ladakh 67 8 28094 5 228 19 Lakshadweep 2 11353 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 454 11 1032955 80 10741 21 Maharashtra 25481 89 7795121 3566 147915 5 5 22 Manipur 16 2 135124 2120 23 Meghalaya 41 4 92284 2 1594 24 Mizoram 231 43 228075 21 703 25 Nagaland 3 34743 761 26 Odisha 521 64 1279794 49 9126 27 Puducherry 247 13 164149 31 1962 28 Punjab 984 63 743778 130 17770 1 1 29 Rajasthan 904 24 1277720 109 9564 1 1 30 Sikkim 23 5 38742 3 453 31 Tamil Nadu 8970 748 3424293 736 38026 32 Telangana 4172 212 791708 247 4111 33 Tripura 5 4 99971 4 923 34 Uttarakhand 768 40 430151 16 7696 35 Uttar Pradesh 3634 133 2062336 651 23534 1 1 36 West Bengal 4759 679 2000502 275 21216 Total# 99602 2902 42808666 11574 525077 13 12 30 ***Kerala 17-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 2 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 13 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 2 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

