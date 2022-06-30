Thursday, June 30, 2022
     
COVID-19: 18,819 fresh cases push active caseload beyond 1-lakh mark first time after Feb 28

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,04,555, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: June 30, 2022 10:43 IST
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus Cases in India, India Covid Cases, Corona Cases in India, Covid 1
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,25,116
  • According to ICMR, over 86 crore samples have been tested up to June 29 for COVID
  • India saw a total of 13,827 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 18,819 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 39 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (June 30), the country saw a total of 13,827 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.56 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,28,22,493.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,04,555, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 99,602. 

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 4,953 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

As per data, Covid active cases on February 28 stood at 1,02,601. On March 1, it declined to 92,472. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,116. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,23,75,489 samples have been tested up to June 29 for COVID-19. Of these 4,52,430 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, New Delhi on Wednesday recorded 1,109 cases of the novel coronavirus with one fatality, the health department said. For the last two days, Delhi had reported less than 1,000 cases. The positivity rate stands at 5.87 per cent. Wednesday's cases were detected out of 18,886 tests conducted the previous day. With the fresh infections, Delhi's case tally climbed to 19,34,009. The death toll due to the infection rose to 26,261.

On Tuesday, Delhi had recorded 874 fresh COVID-19 cases and four fatalities due to the infection, while the positivity rate was at 5.18 per cent. The national capital reported 628 Covid cases and three deaths due to the viral disease on Monday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 8.06 per cent. The health department had not issued a bulletin on Sunday.

On Saturday, the city saw six deaths due to Covid while the positivity rate was 7.8 per cent. On Friday, the city logged 1,447 Covid cases and one death, while the positivity rate was 5.98 per cent. Delhi had recorded 1,934 Covid cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 8.1 per cent.

Of the 9,497 beds for Covid patients in the city hospitals, only 273 are occupied, down from 292 a day ago, while the beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the department said. With a surge in the number of Covid cases in Delhi lately, hospitals have also been witnessing a slight increase in admissions, but most of the patients have co-morbid conditions, doctors say.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Air passengers from each incoming flight to undergo random RT-PCR tests, directs Centre

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 38 9982 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 658 73  2305818 99  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 64216   296      
4 Assam 362 56  716365 12  7988      
5 Bihar 886 111  819258 98  12259   2
6 Chandigarh 519 17  92016 79  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 851 94  1139166 92  14036      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 15 11451 4      
9 Delhi 4482 71  1902158 941  26260   4
10 Goa 932 243569 156  3838   3
11 Gujarat 2793 227  1217215 248  10946      
12 Haryana 2649 227  1001610 664  10622      
13 Himachal Pradesh 441 74  281374 46  4141      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 405 46  449772 22  4756      
15 Jharkhand 279 22  430215 31  5320      
16 Karnataka 4918 630  3921387 337  40115   1
17 Kerala*** 28086 167  6532201 2814  69976   12 12
18 Ladakh 67 28094 228      
19 Lakshadweep 2   11353   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 454 11  1032955 80  10741      
21 Maharashtra 25481 89  7795121 3566  147915   5
22 Manipur 16 135124   2120      
23 Meghalaya 41 92284 1594      
24 Mizoram 231 43  228075 21  703      
25 Nagaland 3   34743   761      
26 Odisha 521 64  1279794 49  9126      
27 Puducherry 247 13  164149 31  1962      
28 Punjab 984 63  743778 130  17770   1
29 Rajasthan 904 24  1277720 109  9564   1
30 Sikkim 23 38742 453      
31 Tamil Nadu 8970 748  3424293 736  38026      
32 Telangana 4172 212  791708 247  4111      
33 Tripura 5 99971 923      
34 Uttarakhand 768 40  430151 16  7696      
35 Uttar Pradesh 3634 133  2062336 651  23534   1
36 West Bengal 4759 679  2000502 275  21216      
Total# 99602 2902  42808666 11574  525077 13  12 30
***Kerala 17-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 2 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 13 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 2 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: COVID-19 changing, not over yet; tough to analyse future emerging variants: WHO

