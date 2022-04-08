India reports 1,109 new COVID pandemic cases with 43 fatalities in single day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a child for the Covid-19 test in Gurugram.

Highlights Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 11,492 today

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,573

India saw a total of 1,213 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 1,109 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 43 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (April 8), the country saw a total of 1,213 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,00,002.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 11,492 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,573. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Also Read: Covid19 triggers massive inflammation? Here's what the experts have to say

Meanwhile, Several reports suggested that the first case of more contagious new Covid-19 variant Omicron 'XE' was detected in Mumbai, however, it was later toned-down by the Health Ministry saying the patient was not infected with XE variant. Even though it is yet to be confirmed whether India has reported its first case of XE variant, going by the trends so far, there is nothing surprising about the discovery of the new variant of the virus.

XE variant is a slightly tuned up version of Omicron, not an all-new variant, Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-Chairman National IMA COVID task force said.

Jayadevan said the XE variant is the combination of BA.1 and BA.2 where X stands for Recombinant Type and E is the sequence of its discovery. Mutation and recombination are techniques used by viruses to become fitter.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced that a 50-year-old woman with a travel history to South Africa may have been infected with the newly-discovered 'XE' variant of the coronavirus. However, the Union Health Ministry denied the report which claimed that the first case of COVID-19 variant XE has been detected in India.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 9904 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 69 1 2304792 6 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 2 64189 296 4 Assam 1348 716210 1 6639 5 Bihar 18 5 818213 2 12256 6 Chandigarh 15 2 90755 4 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 63 7 1138092 15 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 551 58 1839090 118 26155 10 Goa 40 1 241462 3 3832 11 Gujarat 73 1 1212956 9 10942 12 Haryana 336 56 974681 40 10617 13 Himachal Pradesh 89 280396 11 4133 14 Jammu and Kashmir 148 19 448947 26 4750 15 Jharkhand 17 2 429829 2 5315 16 Karnataka 1469 12 3904298 51 40056 17 Kerala*** 3237 68 6463503 323 68264 2 34 36 18 Ladakh 6 1 27995 1 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 71 7 1030377 13 10735 21 Maharashtra 828 37 7726184 159 147806 6 6 22 Manipur 46 2 134977 5 2120 23 Meghalaya 18 92169 1 1593 24 Mizoram 836 20 223813 143 687 25 Nagaland 7 1 34714 3 759 26 Odisha 261 24 1278419 52 9121 27 Puducherry 0 163812 1962 28 Punjab 62 15 741374 17 17741 29 Rajasthan 92 16 1273421 25 9552 30 Sikkim 5 38686 452 31 Tamil Nadu 247 11 3414739 37 38025 32 Telangana 249 3 787066 32 4111 33 Tripura 2 99954 922 34 Uttarakhand 471 4 429124 7 7692 35 Uttar Pradesh 309 35 2047167 61 23498 1 1 36 West Bengal 504 13 1995907 46 21200 Total# 11492 147 42500002 1213 521573 9 34 43 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 2 of deaths reported on 7th April , + 34 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

Also Read: Kerala lifts all Covid-19 restrictions, face masks use to continue

Latest India News