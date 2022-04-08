Friday, April 08, 2022
     
India reports 1,109 new COVID pandemic cases with 43 fatalities in single day

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 11,492 health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: April 08, 2022 9:29 IST
Image Source : PTI.

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a child for the Covid-19 test in Gurugram. 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 11,492 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,573
  • India saw a total of 1,213 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,109 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 43 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (April 8), the country saw a total of 1,213 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,00,002.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 11,492 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,573. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Also Read: Covid19 triggers massive inflammation? Here's what the experts have to say

Meanwhile, Several reports suggested that the first case of more contagious new Covid-19 variant Omicron 'XE' was detected in Mumbai, however, it was later toned-down by the Health Ministry saying the patient was not infected with XE variant. Even though it is yet to be confirmed whether India has reported its first case of XE variant, going by the trends so far, there is nothing surprising about the discovery of the new variant of the virus.

XE variant is a slightly tuned up version of Omicron, not an all-new variant, Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-Chairman National IMA COVID task force said.

Jayadevan said the XE variant is the combination of BA.1 and BA.2 where X stands for Recombinant Type and E is the sequence of its discovery. Mutation and recombination are techniques used by viruses to become fitter.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced that a 50-year-old woman with a travel history to South Africa may have been infected with the newly-discovered 'XE' variant of the coronavirus. However, the Union Health Ministry denied the report which claimed that the first case of COVID-19 variant XE has been detected in India.

 

 
S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1   9904   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 69 2304792 14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 64189   296      
4 Assam 1348   716210 6639      
5 Bihar 18 818213 12256      
6 Chandigarh 15 90755 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 63 1138092 15  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 551 58  1839090 118  26155      
10 Goa 40 241462 3832      
11 Gujarat 73 1212956 10942      
12 Haryana 336 56  974681 40  10617      
13 Himachal Pradesh 89   280396 11  4133      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 148 19  448947 26  4750      
15 Jharkhand 17 429829 5315      
16 Karnataka 1469 12  3904298 51  40056      
17 Kerala*** 3237 68  6463503 323  68264 34 36
18 Ladakh 6 27995 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 71 1030377 13  10735      
21 Maharashtra 828 37  7726184 159  147806   6
22 Manipur 46 134977 2120      
23 Meghalaya 18   92169 1593      
24 Mizoram 836 20  223813 143  687      
25 Nagaland 7 34714 759      
26 Odisha 261 24  1278419 52  9121      
27 Puducherry 0   163812   1962      
28 Punjab 62 15  741374 17  17741      
29 Rajasthan 92 16  1273421 25  9552      
30 Sikkim 5   38686   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 247 11  3414739 37  38025      
32 Telangana 249 787066 32  4111      
33 Tripura 2   99954   922      
34 Uttarakhand 471 429124 7692      
35 Uttar Pradesh 309 35  2047167 61  23498   1
36 West Bengal 504 13  1995907 46  21200      
Total# 11492 147  42500002 1213  521573 34 43
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 2 of deaths reported on 7th April , + 34 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

Also Read: Kerala lifts all Covid-19 restrictions, face masks use to continue

