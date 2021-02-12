Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in India: Daily cases fall below 10,000 for 3rd time in February

The daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 10,000 for the third time this month taking India's tally of cases to 1,08,80,603, while fresh fatalities were recorded below 100 for the seventh time in February, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. A total of 9,309 infections have been reported in a day. The death toll increased to 1,55,447 with 78 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,89,230 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.32 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh.

There are 1,35,926 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.25 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 20,47,89,784 samples have been tested up to February 11 with 7,65,944 samples being tested on Thursday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 13 4932 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 853 880678 7161 3 Arunachal Pradesh 5 16771 56 4 Assam 1661 214530 1086 5 Bihar 700 259347 1521 6 Chandigarh 140 20700 344 7 Chhattisgarh 3475 301238 3759 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 3396 2 9 Delhi 1051 624592 10886 10 Goa 684 52653 776 11 Gujarat 1781 258270 4399 12 Haryana 848 264901 3034 13 Himachal Pradesh 493 56630 989 14 Jammu and Kashmir 628 122542 1947 15 Jharkhand 456 117669 1081 16 Karnataka 5977 925829 12251 17 Kerala 64180 920539 3936 18 Ladakh 52 9580 130 19 Lakshadweep 68 119 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 1920 251320 3828 21 Maharashtra 31437 1970053 51415 22 Manipur 53 28729 373 23 Meghalaya 166 13617 148 24 Mizoram 21 4361 9 25 Nagaland 89 11998 88 26 Odisha 794 333280 1910 27 Puducherry 296 38445 656 28 Punjab 2224 167652 5682 29 Rajasthan 1385 314438 2779 30 Sikkim 62 5916 135 31 Tamil Nadu 4294 826994 12402 32 Telengana 1815 292848 1614 33 Tripura 3 32959 391 34 Uttarakhand 669 94328 1676 35 Uttar Pradesh 3320 589882 8696 36 West Bengal 4313 557494 10225 Total# 135926 10589230 155447

Latest India News