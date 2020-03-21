Coronavirus crisis: Anti-CAA protestor in Shaheen Bagh tests positive

Image Source : PTI A file photo of protest at Shaheen Bagh

An anti-CAA protestor at Shaheen Bagh has tested positive for COVID-19, news agency IANS reported on Saturday. The development comes amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, with the countrywide toll breaching the 300-mark earlier in the day. While the authorities have been issuing advisories in a bid to encourage social-distancing to prevent the spread of the new virus, the citizenship law protestors at Shaheen Bagh have so far refused to vacate the site.

The sit-in protest at Shaheen Bagh has been ongoing since December 15, causing traffic disruptions in the south and south-east part of the national capital. The protestors have, however, claimed that they have only been occupying a part of the street.

The positive case from Shaheen Bagh was reported on the eve of the nationwide 'janata curfew', slated to take place from 7 AM in the morning to 9 PM in the evening. Addressing the nation on Thursday in a televised address, PM Narendra Modi made an appeal to people across India. He urged all countrymen to follow ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, 22nd March, from 7 AM to 9 PM.

PM Modi urged people not to move out of their homes on 22nd March. He also urged the state governments, organisations like the NCC and NSS, which are led by youth, civil society and other organisations to actively encourage citizens to follow ‘Janata Curfew’ and stay inside their homes.

PM Modi also urged everyone to call and inform at least 10 other people every day about the ‘Janata Curfew’ as well as the measures to prevent spreading of coronavirus.

(more details awaited)

