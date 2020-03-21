Coronavirus crisis: India expands testing criteria for COVID-19 suspects

Image Source : PTI Representational image

The Centre has expanded the testing criteria for coronavirus, with all hospitalised patients with acute respiratory infections, including pneumonia, slated to be tested for the new strain of the virus. As per earlier rules, testing for COVID-19 was only mandatory for people exhibiting symptoms with travel history or those who had come into contact with health workers who showed symptoms.

The Indian Express reported that the new testing criteria would include three categories of patients - people with acute respiratory problems, direct contacts of confirmed patients, even if they are asymptomatic, and high-risk contacts.

The Union Health Ministry has also issued an advisory asking that no suspected COVID-19 patient be turned away by any hospital. “No suspected COVID-19 patient should be turned away from any hospital and the admission of any such patient should be notified to NCDC or IDSP immediately. Similarly, all pneumonia patients must also be notified to NCDC or IDSP so that they can be tested for COVID-19. Hospitals have been told to ensure social distancing in their premises,” says the advisory, as reported by The Indian Express.

Also read: Coronavirus in Karnataka: 3 more positive cases confirmed, takes total to 18 cases