Image Source : AP Coronavirus in Karnataka: 3 more positive cases confirmed, takes total to 18 cases

Three new COVID_19 cases have been confirmed in Karnataka on Saturday taking the total positive cases to 18, Government of Karnataka confirmed. 48 government hospitals and 35 private hospitals have been identified as first respondent hospitals for the case management of COVID-19 cases. More details on the three new cases were awaited. The state government has issued a new circular ordering all Health and Family Welfare Department officials to work on Sunday and general holidays till March 31, in the light of the outbreak. Aimed at instilling confidence in COVID-19 patients and suspects, the Health Department undertook 4,390 mental health counselling sessions at hospitals and homes.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has temporarily withdrawn the 25 per cent concession given to senior citizens on bus tickets, to minimise their travel by KSRTC buses. Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 271 on Saturday after fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry. Among these are 39 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore. The total figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

ALSO READ | Delhi couple with home quarantine seal deboarded from Rajdhani train

ALSO READ | 4 passengers who travelled in Godan Express found coronavirus positive