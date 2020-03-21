Image Source : INDIA TV 4 passengers who travelled in Godan Express found coronavirus positive

The Ministry of Railway on Saturday issued a statement that four passengers who traveled in Godan Express on March 15 have been tested positive for coronavirus. The train was destined to Jabalpur from Mumbai. According to the Ministry, the passengers came to India from Dubai last week. In an official statement, the Ministry said: "Railways has found that 4 passengers who traveled on Godan Express (Train 11055) from Mumbai to Jabalpur on March 16 have been tested positive for COVID-19. They came to India from Dubai last week. All concerned have been alerted to take necessary action."

India coronavirus positive cases have surged over 250 after the nation witnessed the highest single-day rise in the confirmed cases while 5 people have died due to deadly disease. Meanwhile, globally over 2.5 lakh people have been infected with COVID-19 and more than 10,000 have died.

