Coronavirus positive cases breach 500-mark in India, Maharashtra has one-fifth of total

Image Source : PTI COVID-19 cases in India cross 500; Maharashtra tops 100 figure, emerges as hotspot | State-wise list

The number of coronavirus cases in India has gone past the 500 mark as new cases emerge from all across the country. Most of the states in India are under complete lockdown and restrictions have been put on all public transport including interstate buses, trains and domestic flights. Borders of most of the states have been sealed off.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra and Kerala are the worst affected. In Maharashtra, there has been a spike in cases reported from major cities like Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur. Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state has taken several measures to counter the COVID-19 problem like shutting down government offices and imposing strict lockdowns.

Cases in Maharashtra and Kerala are around the 100 mark despite all the measures that have been taken.

Most of the other states in India have declared lockdowns to contain the virus. New Delhi, West Bengal, Chattisgarh, Punjab, are among the states which have sealed their borders for outsiders.

New Delhi with 30 cases, Karnataka with 37, Rajasthan with 31 and Uttar Pradesh with 32 are other states that have been worst affected by the growing influence of coronavirus.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today addressed the financial aspects of the impact coronavirus has had in the country. Among other things she said pushed back the deadline for the filing of ITR along with giving relief to debit cardholders that they would not be charged extra on withdrawing money from ATMs.

Sitharaman also promised that an economic aid package will soon be announced to make things better on the financial aspect of it.

Here is the state-wise list of COVID-19 cases in India

. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/ Discharged/Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 7 0 0 0 2 Bihar 2 0 0 1 3 Chhattisgarh 1 0 0 0 4 Delhi 30 1 6 1 5 Gujarat 29 0 0 1 6 Haryana 12 14 11 0 7 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 0 1 8 Karnataka 37 0 2 1 9 Kerala 87 8 4 0 10 Madhya Pradesh 7 0 0 0 11 Maharashtra 84 3 0 2 12 Odisha 2 0 0 0 13 Puducherry 1 0 0 0 14 Punjab 21 0 0 1 15 Rajasthan 31 2 3 0 16 Tamil Nadu 10 2 1 0 17 Telengana 22 10 1 0 18 Chandigarh 6 0 0 0 19 Jammu and Kashmir 4 0 0 0 20 Ladakh 13 0 0 0 21 Uttar Pradesh 32 1 9 0 22 Uttarakhand 3 0 0 0 23 West Bengal 7 0 0 1 Total number of confirmed cases in India 451 41 37 9

*The state-wise list will be updated as and when details are updated on the Ministery of Health website.