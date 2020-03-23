Image Source : Coronavirus: 29 arrested in Rajasthan for spreading rumours

At least 29 people have been arrested in Rajasthan for spreading rumours on social media and for violating section 144, confirmed officials here on Monday.

Earlier, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, addressing a review meeting on Sunday, had said that any kind of rumours and violation of guidelines cannot be tolerated during lockdown. He directed to take strict action against those giving misleading information on social media and violating section 144.

Gehlot said that all preparations should be done looking at all aspects and assessing the possible situation. He asked to identify colleges, hostels, hospitals and hotels for keeping people in isolation. "There is nothing bigger than saving lives and for this, the Government will ensure all possible measures by taking all into confidence," he added.

Gehlot said that District Collectors if required can take help of army, paramilitary forces, home guards and civil defence.

Chief Secretary D.B. Gupta asked District Collectors to implement the government's decision in effective manner while reviewing the situation continuously. He asked them to make wide publicity about the state and district level control rooms so that people could get necessary information and donors and philanthropists can easily contact.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Rajeeva Swarup said that District Collectors and SPs have been directed to ensure adherence to the detailed guidelines issued for lockdown. He said trucks and vehicles carrying food and civil supply should not be stopped. Such vehicle drivers should be screened at the check post and issued certificate so that they need not have stop at every check post.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health Shri Rohit Kumar Singh said in emergency situation, the State may require 1 lakh bed for quarantine and in such situation district collector should identify a proper building where all facilities are available.

Additional Chief Secretary Finance Niranjan Arya, Secretary Disaster Management, Siddharth Mahajan, Information and Public Relations Commissioner Mahendra Soni and other officers were present during the video conferencing.