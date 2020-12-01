Image Source : AP Coronavirus active cases shrink to 4.60 per cent of total positive cases

India's coronavirus active cases have remained below the 5-lakh mark, with its share further shrinking to 4.60 per cent of the total COVID-19 infections reported so far, Union Health Ministry on Tuesday informed. The daily new recoveries exceeding new cases has led to a total net reduction of the active caseload to 4,35,603.

A net decline of 11,349 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said on Tuesday.

A total of 31,118 new infections were added to the national tally in a day.

While some states like Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh have witnessed a decline in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, others such as Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Assam and Goa have reported an addition to their caseload.

In contrast to 31,118 new reported COVID-19 cases, 41,985 cases have recovered in a span of 24 hours.The total recovered cases stand at 88,89,585 which translates to a recovery rate of 93.94 per cent.

"The gap between recoveries and active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 84,53,982," the ministry said.

Of the new recovered cases, 76.82 per cent are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Kerala reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 6,055 recoveries. Delhi follows with 5,824 new recoveries.

The ministry said that 77.79 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Maharashtra reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 3,837 in the last 24 hours. Delhi recorded 3,726 new cases while Kerala reported 3,382 new cases on Monday.

Further ten states and UTs account for 81.12 per cent of the 482 case fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours.

Of the 22.4 per cent new fatalities, Delhi reported 108 deaths. Maharashtra and West Bengal follow with 80 and 48 new deaths, respectively.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,62,809 with 31,118 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,37,621 with 482 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(With Inputs from PTI)

