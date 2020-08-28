Congress will continue to sit in opposition for next 50 years if...: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Image Source : PTI Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad ptiches for elections to key organisational posts within the party.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the signatories to the dissenters' letter, has said "Congress will continue to sit in the opposition for the next 50 years" if it did not conduct elections to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and other key organizational posts within the party.

Ghulam Nabi Azad pitched for organising elections to the various party posts while raising the fact that the party did not hold elections for the past several decades. "For the last many decades, we do not have elected bodies in the party. Maybe we should have pushed for it 10-15 years ago. Now we are losing elections after elections, and if we have to come back we need to strengthen our party by holding elections."

"If my party wants to be in the opposition for the next 50 years, then there is no need for elections within the party," ANI quoted Ghulam Nabi Azad as saying.

Ghulam Nabi Azad also criticised those opposing elections within the party saying, "those office-bearers or state unit presidents or block districts who attack our proposal know that they will be nowwhere when elections happen. Whosoever is genuinely invested in the Congress will welcome the letter. I have said that State, district and block president of the party should be elected by the party workers."

