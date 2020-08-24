Image Source : PTI Some colleagues, not Rahul Gandhi, accused us of collusion with BJP: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad clarified on Monday that Rahul Gandhi had never stated that those who wrote the letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi were colluding with or doing so at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Taking to twitter, Azad said, "A section of media is wrongly attributing that, in CWC I told Shri Rahul Gandhi to prove that the letter written by us is in collusion with BJP-“let me make it very clear that Shri Rahul Gandhi has neither in CWC nor outside said that this letter was written at the behest of BJP."

"What I said was, yesterday some Congress person had said that we did it at behest of BJP & in that context I said "It is most unfortunate that some colleagues (outside CWC) have accused us of collusion with BJP, and if those people can prove this allegation, I will resign," he added.

The Congress finds itself in the midst of a growing tumult with the party deeply divided on the leadership issue. To address the leadership issue and decide if the Gandhis will continue to lead, a key Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is underway with Sonia Gandhi offering to quit as the interim chief.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday questioned the timing of the letter and attacked dissenters for going public against the leadership, saying differences needed to be discussed in party platforms and not the media. Around 23 Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking revamp. As the news of the letter spread, several leaders, including many MPs, wrote to Sonia Gandhi, either calling for her to continue or urging Rahul Gandhi to take charge.

