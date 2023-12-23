Congress assigns new responsibilities to Priyanka, Pilot, others in view of 2024 general elections | Full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

In a massive step ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress on Saturday (December 23) announced its team in which new responsibilities have been given to some leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who has been relieved from the post of AICC in-charge of UP Congress and will now only handle organisational responsibilities without any portfolio. Congress leader Sachin Pilot has been handed over the responsibility of Chhattisgarh.

Avinash Pandey has been given the responsibility of Uttar Pradesh. He was earlier incharge of Jharkhand. Bhakta Charandas has been removed from the post of in-charge of Bihar. Mohan Prakash has been made in-charge of Bihar. KC Venugopal will remain the general secretary of the organization. Ajay Maken has been made the treasurer.

Kerala's responsinbility has been given to Deepa Dasmunshi. Ramesh Chennithala has been appointed as AICC in-charge of Maharashtra.

Names retained from the previous list

Mukul Wasnik

Priyanka Gandhi

Jitender singh

Randeep surjewala

Dipak Bavaria

Avinash Pandey

Kumari Selja

Jairam Ramesh

KC Venugopal

Ajoy Kumar

Rajeev Shukla

Shukhjinder Singh Randhawa

Devendra yadav

Manikam Tagore

