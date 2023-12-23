Congress assigns new responsibilities to Priyanka, Pilot, others in view of 2024 general elections | Full list

In a massive step ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress on Saturday (December 23) announced its team in which new responsibilities have been given to some leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who has been relieved from the post of AICC in-charge of UP Congress and will now only handle organisational responsibilities without any portfolio. Congress leader Sachin Pilot has been handed over the responsibility of Chhattisgarh.
Avinash Pandey has been given the responsibility of Uttar Pradesh. He was earlier incharge of Jharkhand. Bhakta Charandas has been removed from the post of in-charge of Bihar. Mohan Prakash has been made in-charge of Bihar. KC Venugopal will remain the general secretary of the organization. Ajay Maken has been made the treasurer.
Kerala's responsinbility has been given to Deepa Dasmunshi. Ramesh Chennithala has been appointed as AICC in-charge of Maharashtra.
Names retained from the previous list
- Mukul Wasnik
- Priyanka Gandhi
- Jitender singh
- Randeep surjewala
- Dipak Bavaria
- Avinash Pandey
- Kumari Selja
- Jairam Ramesh
- KC Venugopal
- Ajoy Kumar
- Rajeev Shukla
- Shukhjinder Singh Randhawa
- Devendra yadav
- Manikam Tagore
More to follow...