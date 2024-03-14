Congress’ Anto Antony stokes row: ‘What involvement did Pakistan have in Pulwama blast?’ BJP reacts sharply

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Congress MP Anto Antony

Congress MP Anto Antony stoked a controversy in Kerala as he levelled serious allegations against the BJP claiming that the party registered victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by “exploiting the sacrifices of jawans” who were killed in the line of duty during the Pulwama terror attacks on February 14. Antony seemed to suggest that Pakistan had no involvement in the Pulwama attack, drawing sharp reactions from the BJP which demanded a sedition case against the Congress MP who has been re-fielded from the Pathanamthitta constituency for alleged sedition.

What did Antony say?

“Did they not win the last elections by leveraging the sacrifice of the 42 jawans who were stationed in an area where there is 40 per cent oxygen deficiency enduring extreme climatic conditions while guarding the nation,” Antony asked, while attacking the Union government saying this time their election trump card is the notifying of the rules of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“This time, it’s about the CAA. What about last time? It was Pulwama. And what was Pulwama? Wasn’t it the sacrifice of our 42 jawans,” he asked.

The Pulwama attack took place on February 14, 2019 when a convoy of vehicles transporting CRPF personnel on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway was targeted by a suicide bomber in a vehicle at Lethapora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack killed 40 CRPF personnel and not 42 as the Congress MP mentioned.

His remarks came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the constituency on March 17 to canvass votes for Anil Antony who is the candidate against Anto Antony.

When a reporter raised the issue of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pulwama attack, the Pathanamthitta MP responded sharply, asking, “What involvement did Pakistan have in the Pulwama blast?”

To strengthen his argument, the Congress MP cited an interview of then Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik regarding the Pulwama terror attack, in which the BJP-appointed head of State had said that usually such long army convoys are not sent by road in an area with militancy and that they are usually provided helicopters for transport.

Antony alleged that Malik had stated that the jawans intended to be transported by helicopter but were “purposely” directed to go by road through a route where the blast took place.

BJP reacts sharply

BJP State president K Surendran condemned the Congress MP’s remarks, stating that he had insulted the country by denying Pakistan’s role in the Pulwama terror attack.

Surendran said Antony should be charged with sedition and arrested.

“Antony must clarify for whose support he made such a derogatory statement. This remark disrespected the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation, K. Surendran said, adding that it would bring down the morale of the army.

He said he believed that the voters of Pathanamthitta who are patriots would express their dissent against Antony’s pro-Pakistan stance through their votes.

(With PTI inputs)

