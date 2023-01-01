Winter break in schools in Punjab, Haryana and Patna extended due to cold wave conditions. Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

Winter break in schools extended: The winter holidays in schools in Punjab, Haryana and Bihar's Patna have been extended in view of the cold wave conditions.

In Punjab, winter holidays in all the government, private and aided schools have been extended till January 8, 2023. Earlier, schools were scheduled to open on January 2, but now they will open on January 9, 2023, said School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

In Patna, all schools including government, private till class 8 will now open on January 7, District Magistrate has informed.

In Haryana also, winter break in all schools till class 8 has been extended. The schools will now open on January 9.

