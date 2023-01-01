Sunday, January 01, 2023
     
Winter break in schools in Punjab, Haryana and Patna extended due to cold wave conditions. Details

In Punjab, winter holidays in all the government, private and aided schools have been extended till January 8, 2023. Earlier, schools were scheduled to open on January 2, but now they will open on January 9, 2023, said School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2023 23:10 IST
Winter break in schools extended: The winter holidays in schools in Punjab, Haryana and Bihar's Patna have been extended in view of the cold wave conditions.

In Patna, all schools including government, private till class 8 will now open on January 7, District Magistrate has informed.

In Haryana also, winter break in all schools till class 8 has been extended. The schools will now open on January 9.

