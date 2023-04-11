"Don't mess around with my authority": CJI Chandrachud snaps lawyer during hearing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud during a hearing on Tuesday told a lawyer "don't mess around with my authority" as the advocate was pressing for an early date of hearing regarding his matter.

CJI told the lawyer that the matter has been listed for hearing on April 17 when he was pushing for an early date. The lawyer further sought to mention the matter before another bench.

Responding to this, CJI asked the counsel, "Your date is 17th, you want to mention it before another bench to get a date on 14th?"

The lawyer further told the court that a similar matter was taken up on Monday by the court and some fresh matters were also mentioned.

To this, CJI said, "If it is listed for 17th it will come on 17th. Don't mess around with my authority."

CJI Chandrachud further told the lawyer, "Don't play these tricks with me. You can't mention it here and then elsewhere for an earlier date."

