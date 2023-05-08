Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Sukma

Chhattisgarh: In a fresh encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, two Naxalites, including a woman were killed. Police informed that a cache of explosives and an automatic weapon were recovered from the encounter site. The gunfight between police and Naxalites took place in a forest near Danteshpuram village under Bheji police station.

The gunfight started when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

Naxalites opened fire on the DRG's patrolling team

Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma in an interaction with police said that the Naxalites opened fire on the DRG's patrolling team following which the gun battle broke out.

Both Naxalites were carrying rewards

The official further informed that the bodies of two Naxalites were recovered after guns fell silent. The two dead naxalites were identified as Madkam Erra, who was active as commander of Golapalli Local Organisation Squad (LOS), and Madkam Bhime, deputy commander of the same squad, he said.

Both the Naxalites were carrying rewards of Rs 8 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively, the official added. A search operation was underway in nearby areas, he added.

