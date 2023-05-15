Monday, May 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Chhattisgarh: Child among six killed as truck hits pickup van in Baloda Bazaar district

Chhattisgarh: Child among six killed as truck hits pickup van in Baloda Bazaar district

A pickup vehicle carrying over two dozen people was hit by a truck

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal Raipur Published on: May 15, 2023 9:40 IST
The accident took place near Goda Bridge under Palari
Image Source : FILE The accident took place near Goda Bridge under Palari Police Station limits

Raipur: At least six people, including a child and woman, died as a truck collided with a pick-up van in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district in the early hours of Monday (May 15), police said. The accident occurred in the Goda Pulia area on the Balodabazar national highway. 

“A pickup vehicle carrying over two dozen people was hit by a truck leaving six dead. The accident took place near Goda Bridge under Palari Police Station limits,” said Deepak Jha, Baloda Bazaar SSP.

Further details are awaited…

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News