Chhattisgarh: Child among six killed as truck hits pickup van in Baloda Bazaar district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The accident took place near Goda Bridge under Palari Police Station limits

Raipur: At least six people, including a child and woman, died as a truck collided with a pick-up van in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district in the early hours of Monday (May 15), police said. The accident occurred in the Goda Pulia area on the Balodabazar national highway.

“A pickup vehicle carrying over two dozen people was hit by a truck leaving six dead. The accident took place near Goda Bridge under Palari Police Station limits,” said Deepak Jha, Baloda Bazaar SSP.

Further details are awaited…

Latest India News