Saturday, July 22, 2023
     
Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah in Raipur to review BJP's poll preparations

Amit Shah arrived in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Saturday evening to review BJP's poll preparedness. He will hold a key meeting with the party leaders before departing for the national capital on Sunday.

Shah in Chhattisgarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (July 22) arrived in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur to review the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll-preparedness ahead of the Assembly elections later this year, a party leader said.

Shah arrived at the Swami Vivekananda Airport by a special flight around 8.35 pm and headed to the headquarters of the state unit of the party.

He was greeted by state BJP chief Arun Sao and other party MLAs and leaders.

"He will chair a closed-door meeting with Arun Sao, former CM Dr Raman Singh, Chhattisgarh BJP in-charge Om Mathur, co-in-charge Nitin Nabin, and leader of opposition Narayan Chandel," a BJP leader said.

Shah will finetune the party's preparations for the assembly elections which are due by year-end, he added.

He will hold talks with local leaders on Sunday morning before leaving for Delhi at 10.30 am, the leader added.

This is Shah's fourth visit to the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh this year.

After being in power for 15 years, the BJP suffered a massive defeat in the 2018 assembly elections at the hands of Congress.

