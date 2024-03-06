Chennai Central Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chennai Central Lok Sabha Election 2024

Chennai Central Lok Sabha Election 2024: Chennai Central is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The state has 39 parliamentary seats. The Chennai Central seat comprises six Assembly segments including Villivakkam, Egmore, Harbour, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Thousand Lights and Anna Nagar. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) are the main parties in the constituency. DMK leader Murasoli Maran represented the constituency thrice in 1996, 1998 and 1999. His son Dayanidhi Maran won the seat in 2004, 2009 and 2019.

Chennai Central Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 13,32,300 voters in the Chennai Central constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 6,60,597 voters were male and 6,71,349 were female voters. So, female voters were more than male voters in the constituency. 354 voters belonged to the third gender. 2,764 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chennai Central in 2019 was 165 (150 were men and 15 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Chennai Central constituency was 13,28,038. Out of this, 6,65,282 voters were male and 6,62,504 were female voters. 252 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 1,150 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chennai Central in 2014 was 577 (241 were men and 127 were women).

Chennai Central 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, DMK candidate Dayanidhi Maran won the seat for the third time with a margin of 3,01,520 votes. He was polled 4,48,911 votes with a vote share of 57.13%. He defeated Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) candidate SR Sam Paul who got 1,47,391 votes (18.76%). Paul was backed by the AIADMK and the BJP. The total number of valid votes polled was 7,85,450. Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) candidate Kameela Nasser stood third with 92,249 votes (11.74%).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, AIADMK candidate SR Vijayakumar won the seat for the first time for his party. He was polled 3,33,296 votes with a vote share of 40.88%. DMK candidate and sitting MP Dayanidhi Maran got 2,87,455 votes (35.26%) and was the runner-up. Vijayakumar defeated Maran by a margin of 45,841 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 8,14,894. Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) candidate J Constandine Ravindran came third with 1,14,798 votes (14.08%) and Congress candidate CD Meyyappan was in the fourth position with 25,981 votes (3.19%).

Chennai Central Past Winners

Dayanidhi Maran (DMK): 2009

Dayanidhi Maran (DMK): 2004

Murasoli Maran (DMK): 1999

Murasoli Maran (DMK): 1998

Murasoli Maran (DMK): 1996

Era Anbarasu (Congress): 1991

Era Anbarasu (Congress): 1989

A Kalanidhi (DMK): 1984

A Kalanidhi (DMK): 1980

P Ramachandran (NCO): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 13,822 voters (1.76%) opted for NOTA in the Chennai Central constituency. In 2014, 21,959 voters (2.69%) opted for NOTA in the Chennai Central constituency.

Chennai Central Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 7,85,450 or 58.95%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 8,14,894 or 61.37%.

Chennai Central Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 18 in the Chennai Central constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 24 in Chennai Central.

Chennai Central Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,309 polling stations in the Chennai Central constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,153 polling stations in the Chennai Central constituency.