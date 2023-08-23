PM Modi calls ISRO chief S Somanath, congratulates on Moon mission success | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Chandrayaan-3: Immediately after the success of Chandrayaan-3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath and congratulated him on Wednesday. India scripted history today as the ISRO's third ambitious moon mission, 'Chandrayaan-3' landed successfully on the lunar surface. While addressing virtually from Johannesburg, PM Modi said that India is now on the moon and the success belongs to all humanity.

"Somanath ji...your name Somanath too is linked to the Moon. Your family members too would be elated. Hearty congratulations to you and your team," the prime minister said in a phone call from Johannesburg, where he is attending the BRICS summit. The prime minister called the ISRO chief immediately after successful landing of Chandrayaan. "Please convey my greetings to everyone. If possible, I would personally greet you very soon," the prime minister said.

"The Honourable PM called me and conveyed his greetings to each one of you and your family for the wonderful work you did in ISRO. Thanks to him for the support he is giving to us for missions like Chandrayaan-3 and missions that are in the offing. That's the great word of comfort that we are receiving for pursuing the inspirational work that we are doing for the nation," Somanath said after PM Modi called him.

"This is a moment to cherish forever"

Addressing ISRO scientists virtually from Johannesburg, he said India made a resolve "on the Earth and fulfilled it on the Moon". "This is a moment to cherish forever," Modi said, noting that India has reached the South Pole of the moon, where no country had ventured so far. "India is now on the moon and now is the time to walk on the 'Chandra Path'," the Prime Minister said.

"This success belongs to all of humanity"

"India's successful moon mission is not India's alone...Our approach of one earth, one family one future is resonating across the globe...Moon mission is based on the same human centric approach. So, this success belongs to all of humanity," Modi said noting that this stupendous feat has been achieved during India's G20 presidency.

The Chandrayaan-3's landing on the moon is a historic moment and sounds the bugle for a developed India, Modi said. "We are witness to the new flight of new India. New history has been written," the Prime Minister said. Modi, who is in the South African city to attend the five-nation BRICS Summit, waved the tricolour the moment Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon.

"Though I was in South Africa for the BRICS Summit, my heart and soul was here (in India)," the Prime Minister said. Modi joined the scientists gathered at ISRO's Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) near here virtually.

