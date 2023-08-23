'I reached my destination', tweets ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 makes soft-landing on Moon

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3: India's third ambitious moon mission scripted a new history as Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday made a soft landing on the Moon's South Pole. Indian Space Research Organisation celebrated the historic moment and taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), it said, "I reached my destination and you too."

"Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!' Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!," it said in a post.

In a giant leap for its space programme, India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface. India scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission touched down on Moon's surface.

In a big boost to India's space prowess, the LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the 26 kg rover (Pragyan), made the soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon at 6.04 pm,,less than a week after a similar Russian lander crashed.

With this touchdown on moon in second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

(with inputs from PTI)

