'Chain of transmission will be considered broken only when...': Health Ministry on coronavirus

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the chain of transmission of the deadly coronavirus will be considered broken only when no new case is reported in an area for at least 28 days.

"Our major effort is to see how to break the chain of transmission. If no new case is reported in an area for 28 days, the last case comes negative, then we believe that chain of transmission has broken there and no new cases are coming," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health, was quoted as saying by ANI. Under this, we are promoting the concept of behavioural change in terms of social distancing to break the chain of transmission, he said.

