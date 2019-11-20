Image Source : INDIA TV Centre to vet penalty for driving under drug influence

To curb the growing drug abuse in the country, the government would vet a proposal to extend penalty provisions applicable to drunken driving.

It was suggested by Naresh Gujral, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), during the question hour in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

"Does it (penalty provisions for drunken driving) only cover alcohol or does it also cover those people who are under the influence of other drugs because usage of drugs is increasing in the country? If it's not covered, I hope the Minister would take steps to bring them under the purview of the law," Gujral said.

Replying to this, Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy said he would keep the suggestion in the mind.

To prevent road accidents, the Centre has amended the Motor Vehicles Act and provided for higher penalty for traffic rule violations.

As per the new law and amended provisions, drunken driving penalty has been increased to six months imprisonment and/or Rs 10,000 fine for the first offence and two years imprisonment and/or fine of Rs 15,000 for the second offence.