CCTV video shows Maulana Saad for the first time since controversy

Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad was spotted for the first time since his controversy on Friday. Saad was the organiser of a religious event wherein thousands of people from India and 41 foreign countries gathered amid the COVID-19 outbreak despite social distancing norms in place.

Saad was seen moving out of a mosque in a CCTV video dated June 12. The video shows Saad carrying a blue bag in his hand. He ventured out to offer Friday prayers at Abu Bakr mosque in Zakir Nagar. At the same time, a number of other people can also be seen in the footage. This is Saad's first appearance in over 2 months.

Saad has a case registered against him along with five other members of the Tablighi Jamaat for organising the congregation amid the lockdown. They have been booked under stringent sections for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and for violation of the Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act on March 31.

Saad was in self quarantine after the event.

