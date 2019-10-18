CCTV captures Kamlesh Tiwari's saffron-clad attackers

CCTV captures Kamlesh Tiwari's attackers

A CCTV footage has captured Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari's attackers. He was attacked inside his office in broad daylight on Friday. In the CCTV, two assailants can be seen in saffron clothes.

The picture has been accessed by India TV out of the CCTV footage.

Kamlesh Tiwari, who was a former leader of the Hindu Mahasabha, was at his Khurshid Bagh office in Lucknow when some men barged in his office. They were carrying a box of sweets but instead pulled out a gun to open fire on Tiwari.

The attackers opened the box, took out the firearm and sprayed Tiwari with bullets. The assailants immediately fled the spot.

Kamlesh Tiwari was rushed straight to the trauma centre but could not be saved. He succumbed to the bullet injuries.

Tiwari had formed the Hindu Samaj Party in January 2017. He had earlier served as the president of the Hindu Mahasabha.

Earlier, Kamlesh Tiwari's name figured when he made controversial remarks involving Prophet Muhammad. He was arrested and the National Security Act (NSA) was slapped on him. It was only recently that the NSA against him was revoked by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

This is the fourth murder of a right-wing leader this month. BJP leader Chaudhary Yashpal Singh was gunned down in a similar manner in Deoband on October 8. Two days after. BJP leader Kabir Tiwari, a former student leader, was shot dead in Basti which led to student groups going on rampage and burning down government vehicles. On October 13, BJP corporator Dhara Singh, 47, was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Deoband in Saharanpur.

