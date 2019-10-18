Gun used to kill Kamlesh Tiwari was brought in a sweet box

Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead in broad daylight on Friday. He is a former leader of the Hindu Mahasabha. But why was he attacked?

On Friday, when Kamlesh Tiwari was at his office in Khurshid Bagh area of Lucknow, some saffron-clad men barged in on the pretext of handing over a box of sweets. But little did anyone know what was to come soon after.

The attackers opened the box, took out the firearm and sprayed Tiwari with bullets. The assailants immediately fled the spot.

Kamlesh Tiwari was rushed straight to the trauma centre but could not be saved. He succumbed to the bullet injuries.

Tiwari had formed the Hindu Samaj Party in January 2017. He had earlier served as the president of the Hindu Mahasabha.

Earlier, Kamlesh Tiwari's name figured when he made controversial remarks involving Prophet Muhammad. He was arrested and the National Security Act (NSA) was slapped on him. It was only recently that the NSA against him was revoked by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

This is the fourth murder of a right wing leader this month. BJP leader Chaudhary Yashpal Singh was gunned down in a similar manner in Deoband on October 8. Two days after. BJP leader Kabir Tiwari, a former student leader, was shot dead in Basti which led to student groups going on rampage and burning down government vehicles. On October 13, BJP corporator Dhara Singh, 47, was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Deoband in Saharanpur.

ALSO READ | Hindu Mahasabha chief Kamlesh Tiwari shot dead in Lucknow

ALSO READ | BJP corporator, family members shot dead by gunmen in Maharashtra