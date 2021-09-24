Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBI takes over probe into Mahant Narendra Giri's death

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Narendra Giri. This comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommended a CBI inquiry into the case.

The seer, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Prayagraj on Monday.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued a notification for the CBI probe into the death of the Mahant.The move came following a request by the state government.

"On the instructions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a probe by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has been recommended in the incident pertaining to the sad death of chairman of Akhara Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri," the state Home department had said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had earlier on Tuesday constituted an 18-member SIT to probe the death of the seer and detained a disciple of his in Haridwar. A purported suicide note was also found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and upset with one of his disciples, the police had said.

A panel of five doctors on Wednesday conducted a post-mortem examination. After the autopsy, the body was taken to the Baghambri Gaddi Mutt. The seer was accorded "bhoo samadhi" under a lemon tree.

