Narendra Giri case: Autopsy to be conducted today; suicide note urges peers to appoint Balbir as next Mahant

Mahant Narendra Giri, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, was found dead in his room at the Baghambari Math in Prayagraj on Monday evening. According to the police, prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. Police said that Narnedra's one of the disciples Anand Giri has been taken into custody after the seer's suicide note mentioned his name.

Police said that the postmortem will be done today and the last rites of Mahanta Narendra Giri will be performed at 12 in the garden of Baghambari Math.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, the chief priest of the Hanuman temple, Aadya Tiwari, was also arrested by the police. This was the second arrest made in the case.

In the suicide note, Mahant Narendra Giri urged his peers to appoint one Balbir Giri as the Mahant of the Baghambari Math. The note clearly mentions that "information was received from Haridwar that Anand Giri will defame me by adding my photo with a girl through a computer... Anand Giri says how long will Maharaj continue to prove his innocence? The respect I am living with, if I get disgraced, then how will I live in society? It's better to die so I am committing suicide".

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has requested everyone to not give unnecessary statements and let the investigating agencies do their work. He assured that the case will be solved soon and that evidence has been collected by police in connection with the case.

The state government has also constituted a special investigation team to probe the case of Narendra Giri's death.

