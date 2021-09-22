Mahant Narendra Giri death: Anand Giri removed as Yuva Bharat Sadhu Samaj president

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FIR registered against the deciple Swami Anand Giri, on being accused in Mahant Narendra Giris murder case, in Haridwar.

Narendra Giri's disciple Anand Giri, who has been accused by the Mahant responsible for his suicide, has been removed from the post of president of Yuva Bharat Sadhu Samaj and ousted from the organisation.

Anand Giri and two other disciples have been accused by the Mahant Narendra Giri in his suicide note that they were responsible for him taking the extreme step.

Meanwhile, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar in Lucknow said the state police detained Anand Giri on Monday night in Haridwar.

Anand Giri was detained after a case for abetting suicide was lodged against him, Kumar said.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police constituted an 18-member SIT to probe the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri and detained a disciple of the seer in Haridwar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said all aspects related to the death are being investigated and the guilty will not be spared.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya too said his government is ready for every kind investigation into the matter.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has demanded a judicial probe by a sitting high court judge.

A plea seeking a CBI probe into the death was also sent to the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court.

The seer, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples at Baghambari Muth in Allahabad on Monday.

A purported suicide note was also found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and upset with one of his disciples, police had said.

According to a release, the 18-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by Allahabad SSP will include two circle officers.

