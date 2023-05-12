Friday, May 12, 2023
     
  4. CBI registers corruption case against Sameer Wankhede, IRS officer who probed drugs-on-cruise case

CBI registers corruption case against Sameer Wankhede, IRS officer who probed drugs-on-cruise case

The CBI in its FIR has alleged that Wankhede and others demanded Rs 25 cr in Cordelia Cruise for not framing Aryan Khan

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Mumbai Updated on: May 12, 2023 18:00 IST
Sameer Wankhede
Image Source : PTI Sameer Wankhede

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a corruption case against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede along with others. A search operation is underway at 20 locations including Mumbai, Ranchi, Kanpur, Delhi. 

Former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede had come to limelight following the high-profile October, 2021 raids by the NCB on a Mumbai cruise after which the agency had arrested Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, and 19 others and claimed to have seized some narcotics too. The NCB had later given a clean chit to Aryan Khan.

The CBI in its FIR has alleged that Wankhede and others demanded Rs 25 cr in Cordelia Cruise Aryan Khan case and took Rs 50 lakh as extortion.

Earlier, Thane police had also registered an FIR against Narcotics Control Bureau's former Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede for alleged forgery in connection with a licence which he had procured for a bar and hotel owned by him in Navi Mumbai.

Wankhede, who was being probed for allegedly submitting a fake caste certificate for getting a government job, was given a clean chit by the caste scrutiny committee.

