CBI registers fresh corruption case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, raids 17 places in Delhi & Patna

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at 17 locations linked to RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fresh corruption case. CBI sleuths arrived at 7 AM at his Patna residence to conduct searches.

Sources said that the central agency has registered a fresh corruption case against Lalu and that raids are underway in Delhi and Patna.

Sources said that Lalu's relatives are also being raided by the CBI. Lalu, who served as the Chief Minister twice -- from 1990 to 1995 and 1995 to 1997, is trying to contact his wife and others in Patna.

Lalu's younger son and party's de facto leader Tejashwi Yadav is currently in London. Sources said that Lalu's wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi is alone at the Patna residence. Lalu, who was discharged on May 5 from AIIMS in Delhi, is currently in Delhi. He is staying at his daughter Misa Bharti's residence who is a Rajya Sabha MP.

Sources said that the fresh case is linked to an alleged land-for-jobs scam during the period when Lalu was the Railway Minister in the UPA-I government.

